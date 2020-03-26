E. & J. Gallo Winery's Premium Wine Division Supports Sommelier Community with $100,000 Donation to GuildSomm

ST HELENA, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A $100,000 donation from seven wineries in E. & J. Gallo Winery's premium wine division will support GuildSomm's mission to deliver educational content to the Sommelier community. The donation is a joint contribution from J Vineyards & Winery, Louis M. Martini, Orin Swift, Pahlmeyer, Talbott Vineyards, Whitehaven and William Hill Estate Winery. In addition to this initial commitment, Gallo will also be supporting other local efforts as future needs emerge during these challenging times.

"GuildSomm is incredibly grateful to the Gallo family and these wineries for their generous support," said Geoff Kruth, President of GuildSomm. "In such a challenging time for the industry, this will help us continue our mission to provide high-quality educational resources and a robust community for wine professionals."

"Sommeliers not only play an important role in the dining experience, they are critical in seeding and growing the wine culture around the world," said Joe C. Gallo, Vice President of Gallo's Direct to Consumer and LUX Wine Divisions. "As a company and a family, we believe in the power of education. During these unprecedented times, the pursuit of knowledge needs to continue."

In addition, Gallo will match U.S.-based employee contributions one-to-one through its employee match program.

About GuildSomm

GuildSomm is a nonprofit international membership organization for sommeliers and wine professionals that promotes education, collaboration, and healthy debate while maintaining the key values of the sommelier profession: integrity, humility, and hospitality. Online content and in-person classes support members as they study, network, and stay current on industry news and trends. GuildSomm's partner organization SommFoundation further supports the educational goals of the wine community through scholarships and enrichment trips.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is the world's largest family-owned winery and the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 110 countries around the globe. A pioneer in the art of grape growing, winemaking, sustainable practices, marketing and worldwide distribution, Gallo crafts and imports wines and spirits to suit a diverse range of tastes and occasions, from everyday offerings to boutique, luxury bottlings.

