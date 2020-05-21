Drink One for Dane: Customers help Dutch Bros Coffee raise $1.39 million to support Muscular Dystrophy Association's fight to end ALS

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers joined together to raise $1.39 million for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) on the company's 14th annual Drink One For Dane day held on May 8. More than 390 shops in seven states joined together with customers to support ALS research, patient care and advocacy.

"We're so grateful to everyone who went online or came out to support Drink One for Dane this year," said Travis Boersma, CEO and co-founder of Dutch Bros Coffee. "There's a lot going on in the world right now, but that doesn't change the need to end ALS. Our customers and broistas really are amazing and are truly making a massive difference in the lives of so many."

In addition to a portion of proceeds donated from daily shop sales, Dutch Bros also offered an online option to give with $50,000 raised from the sale of a specialty mug and sticker package.

Since 2007, Dutch Bros and its customers have raised more than $8.4 million to help support ALS patients and find a cause and cure for the disease.

"This is a testament to the purpose-driven, caring culture of Dutch Bros. Their commitment to unlocking a cure for ALS—a devastating disease that took the life of Dutch Bros co-founder Dane Boersma–is remarkable. Our longstanding partnership with Dutch Bros carries on his legacy. We have a shared mission to protect and care for ALS patients as we work to discover a cure," said Lynn O'Connor Vos, president and CEO of MDA.

The funds raised support the MDA, a world leader in ALS research, treatments, care and advocacy. Dutch Bros began supporting the organization after co-founder Dane Boersma was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a fatal disease that affects the parts of the nervous system that are responsible for muscle movement. There is currently no cure for the disease.

The MDA produces and distributes resources and provides support for patients and their families through a nationwide network of 150 MDA Care Centers. The MDA has partnered with Dutch Bros since the very first Drink One for Dane fundraiser in 2007.

About MDA

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care . As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. Each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events, programming, and advocacy to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19 . For more information, visit mda.org.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is the country's largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 380 locations and 12,000 employees in seven states. The company is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, Dutch Bros donates millions of dollars each year to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , like Dutch Bros Coffee on Facebook or follow @DutchBros on Twitter.

SOURCE Muscular Dystrophy Association