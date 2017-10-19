Dog Tag Brewing Foundation Announces New Grant Recipients

Supporting Legacy Projects of Twenty Gold Star Families

BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog Tag Brewing Foundation is pleased to announce over $100,000 in grants and free consulting services to support the legacy projects of 20 Gold Star Families in 17 states. This recent round of grants is awarded to families who are creating a long-lasting legacy for their fallen warrior by inspiring and giving back to their community.

"As a Gold Star Sister, I love my job because every day I am helping fellow Gold Star Families throughout the nation. From discussing nonprofit strategy and operations, to promoting community fundraisers and events, I know that we are working to keep the legacies of these fallen heroes alive," said Lisa Reinhardt, Grants Administrator at Dog Tag Brewing Foundation. "At the end of the day, that's what we all want – that our loved ones' names are celebrated and remembered."

To date, the Foundation has awarded grants and program services that total over $750,000. Dog Tag offers financial grants followed by free consulting and advisory services for Gold Star Families through nonprofit professionals. Many times, families wish to do something special in the name of their loved one, but are new to nonprofits and how they operate. Dog Tag wishes to help these deserving families navigate this journey with confidence and financial means to create the most special organization possible.

Pete Lilly, a board member at the Foundation since it began, says: "As a proud combat veteran of the post-9/11 era, I am humbled to play a role in an organization like Dog Tag which focuses on the families of the 7,000 heroes we have lost in recent and ongoing conflicts. Too many outstanding young servicemembers' lives have been tragically cut short... but Dog Tag gives families and communities a chance to honor, educate, inspire, AND celebrate their fallen loved ones. This most recent round of grantees is emblematic of the great work that families are doing to keep their loved ones' legacies alive. Dog Tag is a legacy accelerator, and I'm proud to be a part of it!"

Legacy Grant recipients include:

HERoes InDeed, www.heroesindeed.org

LTC Jaimie E. Leonard, Warwick, NY (USA)

Inspired by their "HERo" Jaimie, and her vision to make the world a better place, this nonprofit researches the needs of their community and of local veterans so the programs they develop can truly inspire, educate, and make a difference.

Lt. Daniel P. Riordan Memorial Fund, www.ltdanriordan.com

1Lt Daniel P. Riordan, St. Louis, MO (USMC)

"Lt. Dan's" family holds fun events like trivia nights (there's one on November 11th!) and golf tournaments to fundraise for scholarships given out to students who represent the qualities of faith, honor, and service at St. John Vianney High School.

The Andy Nowacki Foundation, www.nowackischolarship.org

LCpl Andrew W. Nowacki, Painesville, OH (USMC)

This Foundation awards full scholarships to students entering fields of community impact. They also provide their community with unique events to celebrate lives of sacrifice and service, like their annual Heroes Run to commemorate 9/11.

Small Steps in Speech, www.smallstepsinspeech.org

SSG Marc J. Small, Collegeville, PA (USA)

An Army Special Forces medic, Marc had dreams of his fiancé opening her own private practice and came up with the name, "Small Steps in Speech" to symbolize her soon-to-be last name along with the small steps children must take to build communication skills. Their amazing mission is to help children with speech or language disorders take the steps needed to be better communicators.

Matthew J. England Memorial, www.matthewjenglandmemorial.weebly.com

PFC Matthew J. England, Gainesville, MO (USA)

Due to Matthew's dedication to both the military and pursuing his education, his family set up a memorial scholarship fund to continue his legacy within their community. A memorial 5K is held annually (this year's is on November 4th!) to help raise funds for the scholarships, which are awarded to high school grads from Ozark County.

DJD Foundation, www.arthealswarwounds.com

SGT David J. Drakulich, Reno, NV (USA)

The David J. Drakulich Foundation for Freedom of Expression, or DJD Foundation, offers art and recreation programming to veterans and the military community. DJD Foundation encourages all Americans to exercise their hard won right to freedom of expression.

APK Charities Corporation, www.apkcharities.org

CPT Andrew M. Pedersen-Keel, Madison, CT (USA)

Founded in honor of Special Forces CPT Andrew Pedersen-Keel, APK Charities mission is to serve as a bridge connecting our society and our Armed Forces, opening our hearts and minds to serve those who protect us.

Memorial Project with Bartlett High School Booster Club

PFC Leonard J. Gulczynski, Carol Stream, IL (USA)

Our Legacy Grant funds the creation of a memorial site at Bartlett High School so that PFC Leonard Gulczynski's name will live on within his community.

Caleb Erickson Memorial Fund, www.calebericksonmemorial.com

LCpl Caleb L. Erickson, Waseca, MN (USMC)

This nonprofit's goal is to give back to Minnesota veterans, local and statewide, and also to honor Caleb's legacy through a scholarship at his high school.

Florida Fallen Heroes, www.floridafallenheroes.org

PFC Timothy J. Seamans, Jacksonville, FL (USA)

The Timothy J. Seamans Memorial Foundation (dba Florida Fallen Heroes) works to dedicate a fallen hero's monument at each home town high school for all of the fallen heroes of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.

Gold Star Parent's Retreat, www.goldstarparentsretreat.org

SSG Bryan A. Burgess, Cleburne, TX (USA)

This 501(c)(3) nonprofit was created by Gold Star Parents, for Gold Star Parents. Welcoming all Gold Star Mothers and Fathers regardless of branch of service or cause of loss, they offer inclusive weekends of healing, connecting, love and understanding.

Marine Corps League LCpl Ryan Winslow Pound 301

LCpl Ryan G. Winslow, Hoover, AL (USMC)

Our Legacy Grant to the Marine Corps League establishes a scholarship to serve USMC Veterans with declared majors in Criminal Justice, to honor the career path that Ryan wished to follow.

SPC Sterling Wyatt Memorial Scout Scholarship

SPC Sterling W. Wyatt, Columbia, MO (USA)

To honor Sterling's legacy, his family established the Sterling Wyatt Memorial Scout Scholarship to assist scouts who are seeking to further their secondary education.

Brian "Bucky" Anderson Scholarship Fund

SPC Brian M. Anderson, Broadway, VA (USA)

Two scholarships are given out each year to Broadway High School seniors, for football and for wrestling, in honor of Bucky's passion for both sports.

Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, www.benosbornfund.org

SPC Benjamin D. Osborn, Queensbury, NY (USA)

Ben's family wanted to continue his legacy by "giving kids a little lift," so their organization supports youth with need – from scholarships to book stations, they make a real impact in their community.

Scott Vincent Memorial Scholarship

Cpl Scott M. Vincent, Bokoshe, OK (USMC)

This scholarship is awarded to a LeFlore County High School graduate working toward an associate's degree at Carl Albert State College, who has military service or is a family member of a military veteran.

Smash Up Fitness Fundraiser

SSG Daniel D. Merriweather, Collierville, TN (USA)

This annual fundraiser combines working out and celebrating Daniel's life, and provides funds for a scholarship at Southwest Tennessee Community College School of Nursing.

Justin M. Estes Memorial Scholarship Fund, www.facebook.com/JEMSF2007

SSG Justin M. Estes, Sims, AR (USA)

Each year this Foundation awards a scholarship to a graduating senior from Ouachita River School District, Justin's Alma Mater. They also host community events to celebrate their local hero, continue his legacy, and raise scholarship funds.

Nicholas L. Ziolkowski Scholarship

Cpl Nicholas L. Ziolkowski, Towson, MD (USMC)

Nick joined the Marines because he wanted to be sure that the beauty in the world would still be here for generations to come. His family established a scholarship for students actively working to create a better world, just like Nick would have wanted.

Andrew Weathers Memorial Foundation, www.rememberandy.org

SFC Andrew T. Weathers, DeRidder, LA (USA)

This Foundation's mission is to honor families of fallen soldiers by providing trips to Arlington National Cemetery. They also work tirelessly to meet the needs of Special Forces Soldiers and their families.

