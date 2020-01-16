Cott Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TORONTO and TAMPA, FL, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT; TSX: BCB) ("Cott" or the "Company"), a leading provider of home and office bottled water delivery services in North America and Europe and a leader in custom coffee roasting for the U.S. food service industry, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter ended December 28, 2019 and fiscal year 2019 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Cott will host a conference call, to be simultaneously webcast, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers:

Fourth Quarter/Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

North America: (888) 231-8191

International: (647) 427-7450

Conference ID: 5984858

This is a live, listen-only dial-in telephone line.

Webcast for Fourth Quarter/Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

A live audio webcast will be available through the Company's website at www.cott.com. The webcast will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a water, coffee, tea, extracts and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

Website: www.cott.com

