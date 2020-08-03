Coors Light Announces Latino Leaders For Coors Light Líder Of The Year

In its 14th Year, Coors Light to Again Award $25,000 to Develop Latino Community Program

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coors Light is proud to announce the finalists for Coors Light Líder of the Year 2020. This group of 12 emerging Latino leaders, ages 21 – 39, were nominated by national and local organizations for their civic leadership and who through their words and actions establish noteworthy improvement in the lives of individuals, communities and organizations.

Since 2006 the Coors Light Líderes program has highlighted, honored and rewarded leaders who work to help others through transformative initiatives. One of these 12 leaders, which include entrepreneurs, coding experts, educators, and technology professionals will become the 2020 Coors Light Líder of the Year through an online public voting competition.

"The Coors Light Líderes program is an important program for Coors Light. We look forward to highlighting these leaders and awarding the 2020 Líder of the Year with a $25,000 grant for his/her nonprofit to help yet another community move forward," said Kayla Garcia, Community Affairs, Molson Coors Beverage Company. "For 14 years, Coors Light Líderes has impacted more than 180 Latino leaders and countless communities across the country. Congratulations to all finalists!"

This year, these leaders' efforts to help their communities take on a special significance because of ongoing challenges related to COVID-19, and the resulting dire economic impact in underrepresented communities. To get to know these dedicated finalists, visit www.coorslightlideres.com and vote for the leader of your choice. Voting starts today, August 3, through August 31. The winner's nominating nonprofit will receive a $25,000 grant from Coors Light to develop or augment a community development program. A $2,500 grant will also be awarded to the second-place finalist for his/her nonprofit organization's work. Voting rules and restrictions apply. Must be 21 years or older.

The 2020 Coors Light Líderes are:





Ana I. Rodriguez , Dallas, TX , nominated by The Concilio

, , nominated by The Concilio David Delmar Sentíes, Boston, MA , nominated by Resilient Coders

, nominated by Resilient Coders Melanie Muñoz, Chicago, IL , nominated by Prospanica Chicago

, nominated by Prospanica Chicago Gabriela Santoferraro , Mount Laurel, NJ , nominated by Latin American Economic Development Association, Inc.

, , nominated by Latin American Economic Development Association, Inc. Jacqueline Perez Valencia , Los Angeles, CA , nominated by Hispanic Heritage Foundation

, , nominated by Hispanic Heritage Foundation Luisa F. Soaterna-Castañeda, Washington, D.C. , nominated by Richmond LULAC Council

, nominated by Richmond LULAC Council Heber Israel Valenzuela Cortez , Phoenix, AZ , nominated by Local First Arizona/Fuerza Local

, , nominated by Local First Arizona/Fuerza Local Richard Montez , San Antonio, TX , nominated by Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

, , nominated by Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Julia Rivera , Philadelphia, PA , nominated by Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc.

, , nominated by Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc. Rebecca Torriani , Miami, FL , nominated by American Red Cross South Florida

, , nominated by American Red Cross South Florida Angelica Medina , Westbury, NY , nominated by Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program

, , nominated by Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program Flor Michelle Labrador Casiano , Orocovis, Puerto Rico , nominated by HEART 9/11

The Coors Light Líderes Program helps the leaders enhance their networks and professional growth. Past Coors Light Líderes of the Year and their nonprofits have used the $25,000 grant on initiatives such as skill training workshops, educational and mentoring resources, and helping people with disabilities become financially independent through innovative entrepreneurial activities.

For more information visit www.CoorsLightLideres.com . Join the #CoorsLightLideres conversation on Facebook and Instagram at @CoorsLightLideres and on Twitter at @CoorsLightLider.

