Cold Outside? Upstate NY says "hold my beer"

Thousands Participate in Annual Outdoor Tradition of Genesee Keg Tree Lighting

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of people will descend on Upstate New York on Friday, December 6 to celebrate an annual tradition: the lighting of the Genesee Keg Tree. Constructed of 520 empty beer kegs and 30,000 colored lights, the annual tradition includes a countdown, led by the brewer and a festive Keg Tree Ale!

"We're from Upstate New York! When others are sitting by the fireplace indoors, we're standing around a keg tree drinking ice cold beer. That's how we kick off the holidays here," said Janine Schoos, brand director for Genesee.

Building the Keg Tree

It takes nearly a dozen Genesee Brewery workers to build the famous Genesee Keg Tree each December. This year's tree is made up of 520 empty Genesee kegs standing 27 feet high. It features a huge LED light board, a rotating neon Genesee sign as its "star," and a choreographed light show set to holiday music. The Genesee Keg Tree stands on the bank of the High Falls gorge overlooking the largest urban waterfall in the U.S. People can view the Keg Tree through New Year's Day.

About Genesee Brewing Company

Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery—New York state's oldest brewery—makes the classic Genesee line of beers and the Original Honey Brown Lager, as well as Seagram's Escapes. The Genesee Brewery also manufactures beer and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages under contracts on behalf of other companies. For more information, visit www.geneseebeer.com

