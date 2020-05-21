Cierto Tequila Crowned The "World's Best Tequila" At The 2020 World Tequila Awards

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was crowned the "World's Best Tequila" at the 2020 World Tequila Awards (WTA). Cierto Tequila won an additional seven (7) awards this year at the World Tequila Awards. The WTA honored Cierto not only with the "World's Best Tequila" but also, "Best Extra Anejo," one Gold medal, two Silver medals, and two Bronze medals this year - far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these seven new medals, Cierto Tequila has now won one hundred and eleven (111) international awards and medals since its debut last year. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the "World's Finest Tequila."

About the World Tequila Awards

Headquartered in London, the World Drinks Awards program is globally recognized for selecting the very best in all internationally renowned styles of drinks. As part of the prestigious World Drinks Awards program, the World Tequila Awards select and honor the world's best tequilas to help consumers and service establishments across the globe. A panel of expert judges impartially assess spirits from around the world using rigorous judging standards.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Cierto Private Collection Reposado, Cierto Private Collection Anejo, and Cierto Private Collection Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Cierto Reserve Collection Reposado, Cierto Reserve Collection Anejo, and Cierto Reserve Collection Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won more than 110 international awards and medals at spirit competitions around the world.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the "World's Finest Tequila."

Learn more at ciertotequila.com.

