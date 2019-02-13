Cantele launches new partnership with Winebow

One of Italy's most beloved wine brands starts new chapter with the top importer of Italian wine in the U.S.

SALENTO, Italy and NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cantele Winery — a third-generation, family-owned and operated estate in Puglia — is proud to announce its new partnership with the premier importer of fine Italian wines in the U.S., Winebow.

Since its founding in 1979 by the current generation's grandfather Giovanni Battista, Cantele's award-winning and highly rated wines have been a benchmark in Italian and Pugliese winemaking for 40 years. One of Italy's most esteemed and beloved brands, Cantele sells its wines throughout the world, including northern Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Founded in 1980, Winebow has reshaped the Italian wine market in the U.S. by introducing some of Italy's most iconic wineries to American restaurateurs, retailers, and consumers. Today, its distribution network is considered the gold standard among Italian wine trade members and observers.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about this new adventure," says export director Paolo Cantele, who has represented his family's wines in the U.S. for more than 10 years. "There's no doubt in our minds that Winebow has the prestige, the national reach, and the sales team that we need to continue to build our brand in north America."

About Cantele:

The Cantele estate is a third-generation family-owned and run winery founded by the current generation's grandparents, immigrants from the north who settled in Puglia's Salento peninsula after WWII. Known for its pioneering work with Chardonnay and its passion for native grapes Negroamaro and Primitivo, Cantele delivers high-quality, value-driven wines.

Salento is renowned for high-quality wine thanks to abundant ventilation, temperate weather, extreme diurnal shifts in summer, and limestone-rich soils. Over the last two decades, Cantele has implemented a cutting-edge "minimal intervention" system in its vineyards, thus ensuring freshness and varietal expression.

