Blue Bottle Coffee Opens Seasonal Gift Shop In Taiwan

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bottle Coffee will delight Taiwanese shoppers this January with a limited-time, one-season only, gift shop in Taipei's Atré shopping center. The store will give visitors access to exclusive Blue Bottle coffee and gifts in time for Chinese New Year.

Taiwanese fans of the Northern California–based coffee company will find cans of Blue Bottle's organic Cold Brew, a bright, luminous drink in a portable and sustainable package, as well as other thoughtful gifts designed to enhance the coffee-drinking experience. The custom Blue Bottle Coffee Dripper, which was scientifically engineered for a more precise flow and an exquisite extraction, will be available in the store. Customers will also have the opportunity to buy a special-edition holiday mug, a rare item with a charming illustration of a Peugeot 505 wagon, which was the first car founder James Freeman used to deliver coffee beans in the company's early days.

Slated to run for six months, from January through July 2019, the shop features a simple and beautiful design, complete with spacious interiors and expansive seating that will allow customers to connect in meaningful conversation. Despite not offering guests the full Blue Bottle cafe experience, the gift shop will reflect the company's values of deliciousness, simplicity, and elegant design. Visitors can expect to be surprised by other exclusive merchandise and special events at the shop.

Blue Bottle Coffee was founded by James Freeman in Oakland, California, in 2002. A self-declared coffee lunatic, James hand-roasted beans in a 182 square-foot potting shed and then delivered them to friends from his Peugeot wagon. Sixteen years later, Blue Bottle is now a network of cafes in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., Boston, Miami and Japan. Delightfully, the company continues to grow, but remains united by the simple purpose of sourcing and roasting the world's best, most sustainable coffees and serving them at peak deliciousness. Follow Blue Bottle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or visit bluebottlecoffee.com for more information.

