Bean Box® Launches Coffee Subscription to Deliver Cup of Excellence® Award-Winning Coffees Directly to Consumers

Cup of Excellence's prestigious competition-winning coffees, sourced from the world's top coffee producers, are now available for U.S. consumers to purchase directly through Bean Box

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bean Box, the leading online artisan coffee subscription service in the U.S., is proud to announce its partnership with the Cup of Excellence , the most prestigious competition and auction for high-quality coffees in the world. Through Bean Box, these award-winning coffees will be available directly to coffee lovers in the U.S.

Bean Box will procure award-winning Cup of Excellence coffees from select countries and make them available to subscribers on a quarterly schedule and while supplies last. Starting today, consumers can subscribe to Bean Box for the opportunity to experience the Cup of Excellence's 2019 Colombian 1st Place Award Winner, delivered fresh to their home.

"Bean Box's mission is to make the world's best and most distinct coffees available to coffee lovers in the comfort of their own homes," notes Maryna Gray, Director of Coffee Curation for Bean Box, and a juror for the prestigious Cup of Excellence award. "Our partnership with Cup of Excellence allows Bean Box customers exclusive access to the world's rarest and most highly sought after coffees."

"We're excited to partner with Bean Box to bring Cup of Excellence coffees directly to consumers across the U.S., enabling them to discover the highest quality coffees in the world, and sharing the incredible work of our award-winning farms," notes Darrin Daniel, Executive Director for the Cup of Excellence.

With coffee drinkers increasingly looking to expand their palates, the specialty coffee market has become the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. coffee industry. According to the Specialty Coffee Association, specialty coffee consumption represented more than 41% of total cups consumed in 2018, up from 9% in 1999.

Bean Box is defining a new standard for the at-home coffee drinking experience by curating the world's highest tier of coffee and working exclusively with the Pacific Northwest's top small-batch roasters. The company's just-in-time coffee fulfillment technology ensures every coffee is delivered at peak freshness.

About Bean Box

Bean Box is the leading online artisan coffee service in the U.S. Its mission is to make the world's best and most distinct coffees available to coffee lovers in the comfort of their own homes. The company's coffee subscriptions, gifts, and seasonally-fresh coffee selections deliver better mornings to tens of thousands of coffee lovers nationwide. Join us at beanbox.com and on the new Bean Box App for iPhone and Android.

About Cup of Excellence

Cup of Excellence, the "Olympics of Coffee", is the most prestigious competition and auction for high quality coffees. The level of scrutiny that Cup of Excellence coffees undergo is unmatched anywhere in the specialty coffee industry. Each year, thousands of coffees are submitted for consideration, with winning coffees sold in global online auctions at premium prices, with the vast majority of auction proceeds going to the farmers. Since 1999, the Cup of Excellence (COE) program has set the standard for the increased premiums that farmers have been able to receive for their exemplary coffees.

