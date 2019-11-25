4 Time Super Bowl Champion Rocky Bleier Partners With Disabled Veteran Owned Coffee Company to Give Away a Business

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Bleier, former Pittsburgh Steeler, 4 time Super Bowl champion and Vietnam Veteran has Partnered with The Coffee Peddlers to give away a FREE coffee bike franchise to one lucky individual.

"We are very proud to continue to support the men and women who have served our nation," says Lawrence Curell, President & CEO of The Coffee Peddlers. He adds, "I am optimistic about our future in franchising and providing the opportunity for others to own their own business using a proven business model. With that said, Rocky Bleier has partnered with us to help give away a franchise."

"We are working together to also support the Guardian Angels, an organization that provides service animals to disabled Veterans, a cause we are both passionate about," states Curell. "Rocky has his own autographed coffees that we are roasting for him. We decided to also give-away a franchise with Rocky's help, to further support veteran Entrepreneurship in America."

Having spent months developing and refining the proprietary mobile coffee bikes to be able to franchise them, the concept has been in operation in a few test markets and has done very well, quickly grabbing attention and selling franchises.

The mobile coffee bikes are self-contained and operate via an eco-friendly portable power station. The coffee bikes have an onboard water supply, sink, LED lights and come complete with the equipment needed to start selling coffee and espresso drinks from day one – truly a turnkey business that is affordable.

"Our goal is to continue to franchise the mobile coffee bikes nationally with a focus on low cost entry points, allowing the profit to stay in the franchisee's pocket. This is a great opportunity for our fellow Veterans," says Curell. "We figured, why not put someone into business by giving one away."

To enter the contest, simply visit https://thecoffeepeddlers.com/contest and watch Rocky's video for details on how to enter. The contest runs through midnight EST on November 30th, 2019.

About The Coffee Peddlers, LLC – A disabled Veteran owned small business that roasts small batch coffee and private labels it, the coffee peddlers has grown quickly and is gaining national attention with their coffee bike concept. Their home is in Prescott, Arizona. www.thecoffeepeddlers.com

