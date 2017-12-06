XLIVE Las Vegas 2017 Unveils Final Programming with ESPN, USC, Superfly, Essence Festival, CMA, Merry Jane -- plus the FestX Award Finalists are in!

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading live event and festival conference, XLIVE returns to its homebase of Las Vegas next week, taking place December 10th - 13th at the Mandalay Bay. Just ahead of the annual conference, the directors of XLIVE announce its final stages of programming replete featuring expertly-curated keynotes, examinations of on-trend issues such as cannabis, security, and the importance of diversity at live events plus unveils finalists of the first-ever FestX Awards presented by Everfest and XLIVE.

Entering the month of December with a strong roster of keynote presenters, XLIVE is proud to deliver the full list of keynote speakers participating at this year's conference. Covering topics such as Immersive Storytelling and the Importance of Diversity in Live Entertainment, featured speakers represent an impressive collection of global brands and companies including, Viacom Global Entertainment Group, Meow Wolf, Two Bit Circus, Superfly Presents, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Paradigm Talent Agency and Thuzi. Senior Vice President of Audio, Experiential & Consumer Product Viacom Global Entertainment Group, Steve Raizes will have the honor this year of opening XLIVE with his keynote discussing how to successfully utilize strategic partnerships to create extraordinary live events. Raizes is joined by fellow keynotes:

Vince Kadlubek, Co-Founder & CEO Meow Wolf

Jennifer Justice, President Corporate Development, Superfly Presents

Stacy Smith, Founder & Director, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative

Eric Gradman. Co-Founder & CTO, Two Bit Circus

Lynn WittenBurg, Chief Marketing Officer, Thuzi

Brandon Frankel, SVP of Brand Partnership and Creators Initiative, Paradigm Talent Agency

Moderator for the above keynote series will be PJ Loughran, Executive Creative Director and Executive Vice President Strategy, Superfly

Completing the schedule of educational tracks, workshops and panels is a selection of learning experiences that focus on everything from growing sponsorships to examining the 420 phenomenon and its role within the live event space as it becomes legalized across the majority of the states. Check out the final program additions, below!

Also taking place during XLIVE will be the first ever FestX Awards, presented in part by Everfest. The inaugural award ceremony boasts 13 categories, with each winner decided by a combination of judges and public vote. For this first open submission period, more than a hundred festival industry insiders submitted entries for consideration, from thirteen different countries. Winners were chosen from a pool of 57 finalists, spanning nearly every size, vibe and genre. These honorees will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 during XLIVE! Among finalists for the inaugural awards are Bestival, Electric Forest, Bonnaroo and Shambhala -- Full list of nominees here.

Join us in Las Vegas -- Registration for XLIVE 2017 Las Vegas is available now via the XLIVE website and RSVP on Facebook to stay up to date.

