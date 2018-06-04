Vegan Baking Guide: Animal-Free Frosting, Sprinkles, and Food Coloring

Nothing can cure a bad day like a good dessert. And nothing says “good dessert” like frosting! When we discovered that a ton of brands carry “accidentally vegan” frostings, we couldn’t wait to share our findings with you. (Because dairy milk, butter, and cream cheese are just so unnecessary when it comes to baking—and most importantly, because producing them is abusive to cows.)

We’ve also included vegan sprinkles and food colorings—all free of animal-derived ingredients and perfect for your baking needs:

Vegan Frostings and Icings

Some frostings are made with dairy “products,” egg whites, or butter, which are inherently cruel to cows. Try these vegan varieties:

Vegan Sprinkles and Edible Glitters

When choosing sprinkles, watch out for confectioner’s glaze, which is made from the bodies of insects who didn’t want to die. Try these cruelty-free options:

Vegan Food Colorings

When it comes to food coloring, avoid animal-derived ingredients—such as carmine (aka cochineal extract, crimson lake, and natural red 4), which comes from the female cochineal insect. Here are some vegan options:

So many possibilities!Getting excited to start creating chilled and vibrant summer treats! These little packets of natural plant based powder bring the Color Game! What cold creative treats will you be making? #colorkitchen

A post shared by ColorKitchen (@colorkitchenfoods) on May 27, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

PETA encourages everyone to eat healthy animal-free foods. If you’re going to indulge in sweets, please do so sparingly and make sure that there’s no cruelty to animals involved.

Also, please check all packaging, as ingredients may change or differ by region.

