A Valentine's Day Match Made In Heaven; High Brew Coffee® And Wild Ophelia By Vosges Haut-Chocolat "Marry" To Launch Cold-Brew Chocolate Coffee Bites

The new combination of cold-brew coffee and premium chocolate encased in a bite-sized chocolate shell comes in four indulgent flavors

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing goes together better than chocolate and Valentine's Day and now this holiday is about to get even sweeter. High Brew Coffee®, an Austin-based natural beverage company, aims to make it extra special by announcing their partnership with Wild Ophelia by Vosges Haut-Chocolat, a socially-conscious line of chocolates. With mind-blowingly delicious flavors such as Sea Salt Caramel Latte, Mexican Vanilla, White Mocha and Jet Black, each chocolate features a liquid High Brew® cold brew coffee center encased in a chocolate shell.

Wild Ophelia will combine their fair-trade, non-GMO chocolate with High Brew's Fair Trade, 100 percent Arabica coffee bean cold brew to make foodie dreams come true with the new line of cold brew bite-sized chocolates. The proprietary chocolate blends and caramel recipe are crafted to perfectly balance with coffee and salt to make for an indulgent experience like no other. Each four pack of caffeinated chocolate edibles will allow those with a sweet tooth to satisfy their chocolate and caffeine cravings all in one. The four flavors include:

Sea Salt Caramel Latte: Cold brew coffee and creamy salted caramel inside 41 percent milk chocolate topped with unrefined, solar-evaporated sea salt from the Mediterranean.

Mexican Vanilla: A Mexican Vanilla cold brew coffee and fudgy chocolate center inside 70 percent dark chocolate.

Jet Black: A Black and Bold cold brew coffee and fudgy chocolate center inside 70 percent dark chocolate.

White Mocha: A chocolatey cold brew inside surrounded by a creamy white chocolate

"As the ready-to-drink coffee market grows, consumers are looking for more convenient and unique ways to get their fix," says David Smith, co-founder and CEO of High Brew Coffee. "Partnering with Wild Ophelia is a deliciously sweet way to satisfy your sweet tooth and caffeine cravings all in one convenient way."

"Wild Ophelia's chocolate embodies the spirit and flavors of America so it seemed natural for us to create a line of chocolates that plays homage to Americans' love of coffee," says Katrina Markoff, founder of Wild Ophelia. "High Brew was the perfect partner to do this with because of their Austin roots, along with their fair-trade, delicious coffee that aligns nicely with our company policies and non-GMO chocolate line. For us, this partnership was pure magic!"

Wild Ophelia Chocolate Coffee Bites will retail for $2.49 beginning March 2018 and will be available online at highbrewcoffee.com and wildophelia.com along with other retailers such as Whole Foods Market. For more information please visit www.highbrewcoffee.com.

About High Brew Coffee®

After working tirelessly for 13 years to turn his tiny tea company into a household name, David Smith, co-founder of Sweet Leaf Tea, embarked on the sailing adventure of a lifetime. Discovering the benefits of refreshing cold-brewed coffee during warm nights navigating rough waters, the idea for High Brew Coffee® was born. Founded in 2014, High Brew is an all-natural 100 percent Arabica blend ready-to-drink cold brew coffee made from Fair Trade coffee beans. Brewed with zero heat, High Brew Coffee® offers premium low-calorie cold-brews in smooth, delicious flavors such as Double Espresso, Mexican Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Mocha, Black & Bold and Creamy Cappuccino + Protein. High Brew Coffee is shelf stable to perfectly accompany an active and on-the-go lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.highbrewcoffee.com.

About Wild Ophelia American Crafted Chocolates

Wild Ophelia is a Fair Trade, non-GMO chocolate line that embodies the spirit and flavors of America. This is not your childhood chocolate. It's not meant to be gobbled, or traded, or taken lightly. This is Wild Ophelia. All pleasure. All purpose. Made to make mouths water and foodie dreams happen. To pioneer new flavors and pay homage to classics. To teach palates a thing or two about sea salt & caramel. And to inspire not just a sweet tooth, but Big, Bold dreams. No, this is not a chocolate bridesmaid. This is a chocolate that dreams big. Just like you. Wild Ophelia was created by Vosges Haut-Chocolat founder, Katrina Markoff, to encourage, educate and propel American high school and college girls who have entrepreneurial dreams in food. 10% of the net profits benefit the Wild Ophelia Accelerator Fund supporting high school and college aged girls start their own food business. www.wildophelia.com

