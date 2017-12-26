Utilize Holiday Leftovers for a Week of Healthy Meals

If you’re cooking up a big holiday meal this season, you’re likely going to have a lot of leftovers. Don’t let your family get bored by eating the same meal every day for a week after the holidays. Instead, try a new take on leftovers by using pasta!

Here are several recipes that will allow you to use up some common holiday foods to make easy and delicious meals.

Use those turkey leftovers first thing in the morning! This breakfast Turkey Frittata recipe utilizes leftover turkey, stuffing, green beans and onions.

green beans and onions. Did you have any meat heavy dishes? In just 30 minutes, you have a new dinner with this Leftover Meatloaf Pappardelle – a great take on a classic meatloaf dinner.

A pasta salad is also a great recommendation for using up leftovers. Our Easy Turkey Pasta Salad is easy to switch out ingredients for those you’re trying to use up! Pasta salads can also be made meat-free for all the vegetarians in your family.

Pasta is always a crowd favorite and a great resource for turning leftovers into a brand-new meal. . Need more creative ideas? Check out our Thanksgiving leftovers post here. For other recipe ideas and to search by ingredient, visit our recipe page. For tips on hosting a successful family dinner, click here.

