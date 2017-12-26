Utilize Holiday Leftovers for a Week of Healthy Meals

If you’re cooking up a big holiday meal this season, you’re likely going to have a lot of leftovers. Don’t let your family get bored by eating the same meal every day for a week after the holidays. Instead, try a new take on leftovers by using pasta!
Here are several recipes that will allow you to use up some common holiday foods to make easy and delicious meals.
Pasta is always a crowd favorite and a great resource for turning leftovers into a brand-new meal. . Need more creative ideas? Check out our Thanksgiving leftovers post here. For other recipe ideas and to search by ingredient, visit our recipe page. For tips on hosting a successful family dinner, click here.
