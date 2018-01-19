Try New Dessert with the TASTY P (WDH-2176)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A happy occurrence led an inventor from Camp Springs, Md., to come up with a new kind of dessert. "I was experimenting with different fruits to make juices," she said, "and I happened to come up with this idea."
The result, TASTY P, is a fruit-based dessert that provides an alternative to conventional desserts. It has a distinctive taste and attracts the eye with its colorfulness.
Producible in design variations and suitable for the general population, TASTY P also is safe for people with diabetes and/or hypertension.
The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C., office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-WDH-2176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com - https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp
