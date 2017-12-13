Top Chef Meals Now Delivering To The West Of The Rockies!

TOP CHEF MEALS announced today the expansion of its delivery area to now include 48 states of the United States.

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Good news for those looking for a convenient and healthy, home delivered, prepared meal service; TOP CHEF MEALS announced today the expansion of its delivery area to now include 48 states of the United States.

TOP CHEF MEALS freshly prepares and customizes affordable, restaurant quality meals for anyone in need of an easy, yet delicious, alternative to cooking. Be it busy singles, dieter's, fitness fanatics, parents, aging baby boomers; anyone can enjoy the benefit of having tailored meals delivered directly to their homes, at prices that can be afforded on a regular basis.

With the recent addition of shipping to Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, TOP CHEF MEALS is now delivering to all continental states within the USA.

All meal options are freshly prepared by talented chefs and flash frozen for shipping the following day, thus eliminating any chance of spoilage during the delivery process. All meals being shipped to this greatly expanded area are packaged in special biodegradable, insulated, cardboard boxes and shipped with dry ice to keep them safe and fresh during transit. After receiving their meals, customers have the option of enjoying them immediately, storing them for up to four days in the refrigerator, or placing them in the freezer for up to three months.

"We are very happy to be able to expand our shipping area and serve most of America," said Paul Ghiron, President of Top Chef Meals. "This will allow those in the West Coast to experience our affordable, premium quality meals, each of them prepared with extraordinary care and the desire to make our customers' lives easier."

The company's healthy and delicious meals are nutritionally balanced. They also offer special meal plans for specific needs such as diabetic, gluten-free, Paleo diet, low sodium, and much more. Customers can select from available meal packages or build custom meals with their choice of entrees and side dishes.

For more information about Top Chef Meals, please visit the company's website at topchefmeals.com or email orders@topchefmeals.com.

About Top Chef Meals

Top Chef Meals specializes in delivering the very best in freshly prepared, customized meals throughout the US from its New York kitchens. Every meal is prepared using products and ingredients from local farms and distributors, and they are flash frozen only the day before shipping.

