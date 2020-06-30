Too Hot to Cook or Too Tired to Try? Hamburger Stand's Cooking Up Some Seasonal Favorites So You Can Beat the Heat this Summer!

Try the new mouthwatering United States of BBQ Dogs, inspired by culinary hot spots along the famed BBQ trail, and new refreshing Southern Lemonades

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Craving some of your summertime favorites but don't feel like heating things up? Hamburger Stand has you covered, serving up three new mouthwatering BBQ Dogs, inspired by popular destinations along the BBQ trail. In addition to these savory new dogs, Hamburger Stand is serving three new thirst-quenching Southern Lemonades in crisp Cucumber, sweet Watermelon and fruity Wild Berry flavors. The delicious new United States of BBQ Dogs include the bold Texas Dog topped with bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, grilled onions and Sweet Baby Rays Ray's BBQ Sauce. If you like things tangy, try the Carolina Dog topped with bacon, American Cheese, pickle spear, grilled onions and Carolina Gold Sauce. If savory is what you seek, try the Kansas City Dog topped with bacon, beer mustard, grilled onions and Sweet Baby Rays Ray's BBQ Sauce. Try them with our new delicious Southern Lemonades! They're the perfect complement to these saucy new dogs.

"Our new US of BBQ Dogs are delicious, each with their own distinct flavor profile that'll transport guests to some of the country's hottest BBQ destinations," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "Pair them with any of our refreshing new Southern Lemonades for the perfect flavor combo."

US of BBQ Dogs and Southern Lemonades are available for a limited time. To find a location near you, visit hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand (http://www.hamburgerstand.com) prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC.

