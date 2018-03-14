  1. Home
Tips for Celebrating Nutrition Month with Kids

From pastafits.org by kyacovone
It’s Nutrition Month! Want tips for a heathier diet for you and your family? This month, we focus on making smart meal choices and look into new ways to boost your health.

  1. Reap the Benefits of Cooking at Home  Yes, preparing home-cooked meals saves money, but it also boosts your nutrition and doesn’t have to be overly time-consuming– Pasta Fits has plenty of nutritious recipes that can be whipped up in just 20 minutes or less. 
  2. Build Budding Sous Chefs – Getting kids of any age involved in meal preparation not only helps introduce new foods, but it also increases the chance they will try them and happily eat the food they prepare.  There are plenty of easy tasks for letting kids to help with pasta night. Let them have a hand in cooking by choosing pasta shapes, washing vegetables, seasoning ingredients, sprinkling cheese or taste testing!
  3. Think Outside the (Pasta) Box – Pasta is a perfect delivery system for lots of healthy foods and offers fun ways to introduce nutrient-dense foods like fiber-rich veggies, lean meats and fish. There are more ways to make kid-friendly pasta meals than just traditional favorites of mac and cheese or spaghetti and meatballs.  Try out some unique, easy-to-make recipes like Primavera Pasta Salad, Tofu and Avocado Summer Salad Rolls, Roasted Garlic Pasta Soup, Lasagna Chips or Crispy Ravioli with Marinara Dipping Sauce!
  4. Try Pasta for an Unexpected Meal – like Breakfast or Dessert!

For more recipe ideas and nutrition information, click here.

