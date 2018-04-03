Stop Loafing Around: Master the Craft of Artisanal Bread With Chef Sim Cass

By Tina Whelski

Anything worth having is worth waiting for, and that’s especially true with bread.

“Bread baking, especially when using wild yeast, is a faith-based enterprise,” says Chef Sim Cass, dean of bread baking at the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE). “You need to believe that the bread will rise. Then you have to have the patience required to get your perfect loaf.”

A patient mindset is just one thing students will learn during Chef Sim’s 200-hour Techniques of Artisan Bread Baking course at ICE.

