siggi's Unveils New Ad Campaign Amidst Brand's Breakout Year, Featuring Founder Siggi Hilmarsson

New ad campaign gives a firsthand account of how the brand started and its continued leadership as told through its founder, Siggi Hilmarsson

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- siggi's, the pioneer of lower sugar yogurt with simple ingredients, announced today the launch of its new advertising campaign. The Founder Story campaign prominently features the company's founder and namesake, Siggi Hilmarsson, in direct-to-camera executions and highlights the company's enduring commitment to making products with simple ingredients, lower sugar and high protein.

The campaign includes a series of videos with Hilmarsson sharing what inspired him to start the company and describing his long-held promise to create simple, lower sugar products and continuing to deliver a superior nutritional profile to competitive offerings today. The digital-forward campaign meets consumers where they normally view content through several platforms, including video, display, social, and search. The ads were developed in collaboration with New York-based creative agency Birthday.

"I'm very excited to speak to consumers directly for the first time in this new ad campaign and tell the story of how our brand began and what I'm most proud of in a straightforward way," said siggi's Founder and Chairman Siggi Hilmarsson. "When I founded siggi's 15 years ago, we made a commitment to consumers that they can trust our products to be lower in sugar, high in protein, and delicious. Our new innovations were also developed with simplicity and transparency in mind, so it was the right time for me to share our product philosophy firsthand in this new campaign."

The campaign launch accompanies a major year of innovation for siggi's as it broadly expands its portfolio with the release of category-defining products including a plant-based range, kids pouches, and skyr with almond butter, with even more innovation to come later this year.

To view the new ad campaign, click here.

About siggi's

siggi's dairy began in 2005 when Siggi Hilmarsson felt homesick for a staple of his childhood diet, skyr, a thick, creamy, high-protein yogurt from his native Iceland. The yogurts he found on shelves in the U.S. were much too sweet and artificial tasting for his liking. His mother sent him a recipe, and with that, he began making skyr in his small New York City kitchen. Today, siggi's makes truly delicious yogurt products with simple ingredients and not a lot of sugar. True to Icelandic tradition, siggi's products do not contain any artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors or colors, and they are made with milk from family farms that do not use growth hormones such as rBST. For more information about siggi's and to find store locations, visit www.siggis.com.

