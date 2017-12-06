Sid Wainer & Son® Recognized for Outstanding Commitment in Supporting Local Massachusetts Agriculture

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sid Wainer & Son®, the leading distributor and curator of New England's finest specialty produce and specialty foods, has been honored by the Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources for their outstanding dedication and commitment to supporting local Massachusetts agriculture. John Lebeaux has presented the Wainer family with this unique recognition for their long-standing history of effectively growing relationships with the local farming community.

Sid Wainer & Son® has had a dedicated focus on sustainability and local farming continuously throughout the 104 year history of the company. With over 100 local farming partners and more than 1 million pounds of product purchased from local farms annually, Sid Wainer & Son® exemplifies the importance of sustainable local agriculture and the vital role it plays in supporting the local economy.

Allie Wainer, Executive Vice President says: "As an industry leader and innovator, Sid Wainer & Son® understands the importance of our duty to practice and promote green, sustainable agriculture. It is a company passion and part of our culture to support the farming community in responsible growing practices that obtain the best return per acre, enhance crop diversity, and establish higher yielding crops. This recognition given to us by the commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources for our commitment to local agriculture is truly an honor."

For over 100 years Sid Wainer & Son® (SWS) has been the premier curator and distributor of the world's finest specialty produce and specialty foods. With over 40,000 customers, SWS continues their commitment to source from farmers and traditional artisans locally and around the globe who share their passion for food and demand for the highest quality and highest food safety standards. It is the commitment to quality and dedication to customer's needs that have made Sid Wainer & Son® the preferred choice of famous chefs around the world. SWS is a green company that prides themselves on sustainability practices and a strong commitment to local farming.

