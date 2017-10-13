REBBL Celebrates the Magic of Mushrooms on National Mushroom Day

REBBL Partners with Health-Minded Brands to Bring Awareness to the Benefits of Adaptogens

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL, crafter of organic coconut-milk based super-herb drinks, is celebrating the Magic of Mushrooms in honor of National Mushroom Day on Sunday, October 15. REBBL harnesses the healing power of the reishi mushroom, known for its medicinal benefits and immune health support, in five of its 11 coconut-milk Elixirs and Proteins – Reishi Cold-Brew, Reishi Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Protein, Vanilla Spice Protein, and Cold-Brew Protein.

"Striking the perfect balance of taste and nutritional benefit for each REBBL flavor is no easy feat," said REBBL's Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Palo Hawken. "It took several years to identify the best reishi mushroom producers and extraction methods before we were able to finalize the five reishi flavors available today. REBBL's reishi is ultrasonically extracted using a patented process that results in the highest beta-glucan levels of any mushroom extract in the world, providing superior health and immune benefits. And when paired with coffee and chocolate the resulting taste is spectacular."

REBBL partnered with other brands creatively using mushrooms to host a series of giveaways on Instagram leading up to National Mushroom Day. The brand partners participating in the #MagicOfMushrooms giveaways include: Om, Organic Mushroom Nutrition, a leading producer of pure, fresh, organic medicinal mushroom powders; Four Sigmatic, a company specialized in superfoods, functional mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs; Health-Ade Kombucha, whose line of organic, high quality kombucha includes a Reishi-Chocolate flavor; and Back to the Roots, creators of organic mushroom kits that grow fresh oyster mushrooms in just 10 days.

"Adaptogenic herbs, like the reishi mushroom, have been revered for centuries for immunity support, liver protection, and ability to help the body respond to stress better," said Ashley Koff, Registered Dietitian. "We're now seeing many more ways to consume these herbs, deliciously, like REBBL's Elixirs and Proteins, making it easier than ever to reap the numerous health benefits of mushrooms daily."

REBBL® Righteous Plant Alchemy is a celebration of the traditional super herb wisdoms refined over millennia, which are only now being openly shared, studied and embraced globally. Thousands of years of collective intelligence are captured in every bottle of super herb, adaptogen powered Elixirs and Proteins to deliver delicious and nourishing goodness. With a focus on great taste, every bottle of REBBL® is certified organic, soy and dairy free, gluten free, GMO free, and made without cane sugar, carrageenan, thickeners, gums, natural flavors or agave.

A Botanical Revolution for Good™. REBBL® was born out of a conscious collaboration between global thought-leaders and Not For Sale, an international non-profit that works to end exploitation and protect communities around the world from human trafficking and modern-day slavery. Through a regenerative business model and a vision to create a world without human trafficking, REBBL® donates 2.5% of net revenue of every bottle sold back to Not For Sale. This donation helps support their global efforts to rehabilitate victims of trafficking by providing shelter, education, healthcare, job training and more. REBBL® also works closely with our farmers and grower communities to support their livelihood so they are not vulnerable to trafficking through impact sourcing practices by ensuring they have fair wages, access to resources and rights protections. REBBL® is in the process of becoming a Certified B Corporation, a process expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

REBBL® has been awarded BevNET's Best New Beverage of 2015 & 2016 and Best Functional Beverage of 2016; New Hope's Expo East NEXTY Gold of 2017 and NEXTY for Best New Organic Beverage of 2016; Vegan Health & Fitness' Best Beverage of 2016 and Best Energy Drink of 2017; and included in the prestigious Conscious Company's Conscious Leaders of 2017; Forbes' Consumer Catalysts of 2016; the CircleUp 25 published by Forbes; and San Francisco's Business Times' Upstart 50 and Fastest Growing Companies.

