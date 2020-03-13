Pinkberry Swirls Up New Acai Berry Frozen Yogurt

Acai Berry Frozen Yogurt is Now Available for Your Snacking Pleasure

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is here and so is Pinkberry's (www.Pinkberry.com) latest frozen yogurt flavor, Acai Berry! This refreshingly tart flavor will be available both as a swirl and smoothie beginning March 13.

Top your Acai Berry swirl with bananas, honey almond granola and a drizzle of honey, creating a frozen snack reminiscent of an Acai bowl.

"Acai Berry is the ideal flavor to welcome springtime," said Melissa Hubbell, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Paired with our fresh fruits and topped with honey, it is a perfect light and slightly tart snack!"

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Acai Berry Frozen Yogurt

Promotional Combination and Smoothie:

Acai Berry Frozen Yogurt topped with blueberries, bananas, honey almond granola and a drizzle of honey

Acai Berry Smoothie

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry U.S. was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries.

