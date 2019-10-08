Perlick's eye catching new 30-inch full-size refrigerator puts luxury first

Four separate micro-zones give homeowners chef-inspired refrigeration in the comfort of their own homes



MILWAUKEE, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do fine grocers store and display fresh ingredients like meats, seafood and produce separately at different temperatures and conditions? It's because leafy greens need cool, humid conditions to stay crisp, while halibut requires storage in a cold, dry place. Perlick brings that same concept to the luxury home refrigerator, in a revolutionary new 30-inch wide column design.

An expansion of its existing line of full-size refrigerators, freezers and wine reserves introduced in 2018, the 30" Perlick Collection Column Refrigerator features QuatroCool™, an industry exclusive preservation system that offers four micro zones. These high-tech zones allow consumers to independently control temperature, humidity and air quality to accommodate a variety of foods. Unmatched preservation is possible with the following capabilities: electronically monitored real humidity, a dual-chamber air filtration system and the ability to maintain temperatures within one-degree Fahrenheit of set point.

Proven History of High-End Commercial Performance

The new column refrigerator leverages Perlick's 102-year history of serving the refrigeration needs of the high-end restaurant and hospitality industry and brings the rigorous standards of the commercial kitchen to the home kitchen.

"Perlick has spent a century designing, engineering and manufacturing front-of-house wine reserves for fine bars, restaurants and large venues around the world," said Jeff Wimberly, Perlick Vice President, Residential Sales. "When designing the 30-inch refrigerator we used that knowledge to ensure home chefs could store their fresh ingredients with the same care and precision as prized wine collections."

Proprietary Preservation System

Perlick's state-of-the-art QuatroCool™ technology offers never-before seen preservation performance. The refrigerator is divided into four separate zones, with the most impressive being the company's innovative tip-out produce bin. Unlike a traditional crisper drawer that relies on decades-old methods of controlling humidity, Perlick electronically monitors the humidity of the produce bin. As produce ages and loses water content, the unit has the intelligence to push moisture back into the compartment to maintain the humidity necessary to prolong the lifespan of leafy greens and other wilt-prone produce.

In addition to humidity control, the produce compartment features an innovative dual filtration system. A carbon filter removes odors from the air, while an ethylene filter scrubs air of harmful ethylene gas, which accelerates the ripening process of certain delicate vegetables.

"Perlick's customers expect perfection," said Wimberly. "They also appreciate the subtle nuances required for storing fine ingredients in ideal conditions to ensure peak freshness."

The unit's PerlIQ™ touch-screen control features a sleek, black design that disappears into the backdrop until it's awoken with a touch. Users can easily customize temperature preferences with the touch of a button or access smart temperature settings for deli items, meat, fish and fresh produce, maintaining optimal storage environments for specific ingredients.

Sleek, Stylish Aesthetic

The new 30-inch column refrigerator isn't solely about function; it's also about beauty. The commercial-grade stainless steel and glass construction results in non-porous and easier-to-clean surfaces compared to standard refrigerators made of plastic. What's more, the unit features Perlick's signature stainless steel for the upper half of the interior and slate-black stainless steel for the lower half. The dual finishes were chosen for a very specific reason; when the stunning LED interior lighting floods the unit, it enhances the bright colors of fresh food — and with a dark backdrop the brilliance of the food can be appreciated even more.

Because Perlick column refrigeration is designed for both the preservation and display of fine foods, the company tested countless shades of white light to find the perfect shade that presents all foods at their best. Neutral with a hint of warmth, the carefully selected hue makes the vivid colors of fresh produce and rich tones of charcuterie shine, while ensuring product labels are easy to read. The overall design of the interior was inspired by the refrigerated cases of fine delicatessens and boucheries, resulting in large glass windows and generous capacity. A slide-in marinating pan and two-tiered deli display make the most of the unit's 16.6 cubic feet of storage capacity.

Energy Efficient, Eco-Friendly Design

Not only is the 30-inch column fridge bigger and bolder, it is eco-friendly too. With the use of R600a refrigerant, it is up to 30 percent more efficient than systems using R-134a. The R600a refrigerant has low environmental impact, is non-toxic and is up to 99 percent more environmentally friendly than typical 134a systems. In addition, R600a has zero ozone depletion potential, which is why it will be the new EPA mandated standard starting in 2020.

Easier, Faster Serviceability

Using its expertise in the commercial refrigeration market where product downtime is unacceptably costly, Perlick designed its luxury refrigerators to be serviced significantly faster and easier than conventional residential units.

"In the unlikely event that a refrigeration problem occurs, Perlick's refrigeration deck is simply removed and replaced in just minutes," said Wimberly. This is an industry exclusive that eliminates the need to uninstall the unit or make other more intrusive repairs on the job."

Perlick's 30-inch column refrigerator is available for immediate order. To find a Perlick dealer or to learn more about the company's new full-size appliance collection, including column refrigerators, freezers and wine reserves, visit perlickcollection.com.

ABOUT PERLICK CORPORATION®

Family owned since 1917, Perlick Corporation is a national manufacturing leader in customizable food and beverage storage and serving solutions. Perlick's commercial line includes custom bar and beverage and refrigeration equipment, innovative underbar items, industry-leading beverage dispensing equipment and time-tested brewery fittings. The company's award-winning, luxury residential product line features indoor and outdoor undercounter refrigerators, wine reserves, freezers, freezer and refrigerator drawers, ice makers, and beer dispensers. In 2018, the company brought its history of innovation to the full-size appliance category with the introduction of column refrigerators, freezers and wine reserves. A Milwaukee-based manufacturer, Perlick is dedicated to providing precision-engineered, quality, customizable food and beverage storage and serving solutions. To learn more, visit www.perlick.com or call 800-558-5592.

