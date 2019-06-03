June 3, 2019 | 11:34amFrom pastafits.org
This recipe comes from our June Pasta Spotlight, Leslie Bonci, who says the following of this recipe: “Food is comfort. This tasty combo of angel hair pasta, dairy and prunes makes me remember my grandmother, Nana Polly. Sweet, creamy, crunchy deliciousness. Like a fleece blanket for the tummy- cozy on up and enjoy.”
Pasta Polly
- 1/2 pound vermicelli
- 2 tbsp melted butter
- 1 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt
- 1 cup small curd cottage cheese, low-fat
- 3 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup prune puree
- 1/2 cup 2% milk
- 1/2 cup diced prunes
PRUNE PUREE
- 2/3 cup pitted prunes
- 3 tbsp hot water
TOPPING
- 1/2 cup chopped slivered almonds
- 1/4 tsp sugar
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- ½ pound of dry vermicelli, broken into small pieces in 2 quarts boiling water for 3-4 minutes or until done. Drain and set aside.
- In a blender or food processor, blend the eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, prune puree, melted butter, ¼ cup sugar, vanilla and milk until smooth. Stir in the prune pieces.
- Stir the pasta into the egg mixture and pour into a buttered 9 x 13 pan. Sprinkle on the almond topping. Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Prune Puree – Puree in blender or food processor until smooth
Topping – Mix together in a small bowl and add to bars.
