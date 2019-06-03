  1. Home
Pasta Polly

From pastafits.org
By
kyacovone@kellencompany.com

This recipe comes from our June Pasta Spotlight, Leslie Bonci, who says the following of this recipe: “Food is comfort. This tasty combo of angel hair pasta, dairy and prunes makes me remember my grandmother, Nana Polly.  Sweet, creamy, crunchy deliciousness. Like a fleece blanket for the tummy- cozy on up and enjoy.”

  • 1/2 pound vermicelli
  • 2 tbsp melted butter
  • 1 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup small curd cottage cheese, low-fat
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup prune puree
  • 1/2 cup 2% milk
  • 1/2 cup diced prunes

PRUNE PUREE

  • 2/3 cup pitted prunes
  • 3 tbsp hot water

TOPPING

  • 1/2 cup chopped slivered almonds
  • 1/4 tsp sugar
  • 1/4 tsp cinnamon
  1. ½ pound of dry vermicelli, broken into small pieces in 2 quarts boiling water for 3-4 minutes or until done. Drain and set aside.
  2. In a blender or food processor, blend the eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, prune puree, melted butter, ¼ cup sugar, vanilla and milk until smooth. Stir in the prune pieces.
  3. Stir the pasta into the egg mixture and pour into a buttered 9 x 13 pan. Sprinkle on the almond topping. Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

  4. Prune Puree – Puree in blender or food processor until smooth

  5. Topping – Mix together in a small bowl and add to bars.

