This recipe comes from our June Pasta Spotlight, Leslie Bonci, who says the following of this recipe: “Food is comfort. This tasty combo of angel hair pasta, dairy and prunes makes me remember my grandmother, Nana Polly. Sweet, creamy, crunchy deliciousness. Like a fleece blanket for the tummy- cozy on up and enjoy.”

Pasta Polly 1/2 pound vermicelli

2 tbsp melted butter

1 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt

1 cup small curd cottage cheese, low-fat

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup prune puree

1/2 cup 2% milk

1/2 cup diced prunes PRUNE PUREE 2/3 cup pitted prunes

3 tbsp hot water TOPPING 1/2 cup chopped slivered almonds

1/4 tsp sugar

1/4 tsp cinnamon ½ pound of dry vermicelli, broken into small pieces in 2 quarts boiling water for 3-4 minutes or until done. Drain and set aside. In a blender or food processor, blend the eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, prune puree, melted butter, ¼ cup sugar, vanilla and milk until smooth. Stir in the prune pieces. Stir the pasta into the egg mixture and pour into a buttered 9 x 13 pan. Sprinkle on the almond topping. Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Prune Puree – Puree in blender or food processor until smooth Topping – Mix together in a small bowl and add to bars.

