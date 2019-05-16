Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, 2025

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type, Application, Form and Region - Global Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 152.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 228.0 Billion by 2025, Recording a CAGR of 7%

Increasing awareness about healthy diets and growing aging population are projected to drive the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market.

The nutraceutical ingredients market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for fortified food products due to the rising awareness about better dietary choices, growing aging population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, consumer skepticism associated with the adoption of various nutraceutical ingredients and high costs associated with these products is projected to hinder the market growth of nutraceutical ingredients.

The prebiotics segment in the nutraceutical ingredients market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of value.

The demand for prebiotics in the nutraceutical ingredients market has increased due to their gut health benefits. Further, prebiotics in the nutraceutical ingredients market have a wide range of applications in fortification of food and beverage products. These are used in feed products to increase the nutrient utilization efficiency in livestock. Additionally, rising health awareness among the global population has a significant impact on the demand for prebiotic ingredients.

The dry segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The dry form or powder form is extracted through a number of downstream processes, which helps to obtain the desired moisture content and nutrient concentration in end products. The dry form of nutraceutical ingredients is characterized by better stability and ease of handling & storage, as compared to the liquid form. Moreover, dry ingredients can retain all the desirable properties such as aroma and long shelf life of products.

The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to the rising incomes, increasing purchasing power, and significant consumer demand for nutritional and health products. Further, busy lifestyles have encouraged the consumption of convenience health food products, which is projected to drive the demand for nutraceutical ingredients in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

4.2 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Asia Pacific: Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Key Type and Country

4.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Application and Region

4.5 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Type and Region

4.6 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Form



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in the Demand for Fortified Food Owing to the Increasing Health Consciousness Amongst Consumers

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.3 Mandates on Food Fortification By Government Organizations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Costs of Fortified Products Dissuading Large-Scale Usage and Adoption

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Product-Based and Technological Innovations in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Consumer Skepticism Associated With Nutraceutical Products

5.3 Value Chain

5.4 Regulations

5.4.1 Organizations/Regulations Governing the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 Canada

5.4.2.2 US

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 European Union (EU)

5.4.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.4.1 Japan

5.4.4.2 China

5.4.4.3 India

5.4.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

5.4.5.1 Israel

5.4.5.2 Brazil

5.4.6 Probiotics

5.4.6.1 Introduction

5.4.6.2 National/International Bodies for Safety Standards and Regulations

5.4.7 Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC)

5.4.8 North America: Regulatory Environment Analysis

5.4.8.1 US

5.4.8.2 Canada

5.4.9 Europe: Regulatory Environment Analysis

5.4.10 Asia Pacific: Regulatory Environment Analysis

5.4.10.1 Japan

5.4.10.2 India

5.4.11 South America: Regulatory Environment Analysis

5.4.11.1 Brazil

5.4.12 Prebiotics

5.4.12.1 Introduction

5.4.12.2 Asia Pacific

5.4.12.2.1 Japan

5.4.12.3 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.12.4 India

5.4.12.5 North America

5.4.12.5.1 US

5.4.12.5.2 Canada

5.4.12.6 European Union

5.4.12.7 MEA

5.4.12.7.1 South Korea



6 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Health Benefits

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cognitive Health

6.3 Gut Health

6.4 Heart Health

6.5 Bone Health

6.6 Immunity

6.7 Nutrition

6.8 Weight Management

6.9 Others



7 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Probiotic

7.3 Proteins and Amino Acids

7.4 Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

7.5 Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

7.6 Omega-3 Fatty Acids

7.7 Vitamins

7.8 Prebiotic

7.8.1 The Processing of Prebiotics is Costly as They are Extracted From Sun-Drying Or Over-Drying of Natural Sources

7.9 Carotenoids

7.10 Minerals

7.11 Others



8 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food

8.2.1 Snacks

8.2.2 Confectionery

8.2.3 Bakery

8.2.4 Dairy

8.2.5 Meat & Meat Products

8.2.6 Baby Food

8.2.7 Others

8.3 Beverages

8.3.1 Energy Drinks

8.3.1.1 Energy Drinks are Developed and Offered By Companies to Provide Specific Medical Or Health Benefits

8.3.2 Juices

8.3.3 Health Drinks

8.4 Personal Care

8.4.1 Due to This Rising Inclination, the Personal Care Industry is Consistently Witnessing Substantial Growth

8.5 Animal Nutrition

8.5.1 the Rise in the Animal Health and Nutrition Market is Driving the Nutraceutical Animal Nutrition Market

8.6 Dietary Supplement

8.6.1 Dietary Supplements Offer General Health Benefits Such as Improvement in the Balance of the Gut Microflora, Improvement of Intestinal Functions



9 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dry

9.2.1 A Number of Nutraceutical Ingredients That are Used in the Dry Form are Vitamins, Amino Acids, Prebiotic & Probiotic Premixes, Proteins

9.3 Liquid

9.3.1 Liquid Forms of Ingredients are Used for Various Applications Such as Syrups, Sweeteners, and Texturing Agents Used in the Food, Beverage, and Dietary Supplements



10 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3 Start-Up Microquadrant

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Associated British Foods

12.2 Arla Foods

12.3 DSM

12.4 Ingredion

12.5 Tate & Lyle

12.6 Ajinomoto

12.7 Chr. Hansen

12.8 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group

12.9 Glanbia PLC

12.10 Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

12.11 Cargill

12.12 ADM

12.13 DowDuPont

12.14 BASF SE

12.15 Kerry Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nt9ufe





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutraceutical-ingredients-market-2025-300851712.html

SOURCE Research and Markets