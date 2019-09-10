New Upscale Convenience Store Opening on Denver's Booming Platte Street

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platte Street Mercantile (plattestmercantile.com), a women-owned business, will be joining the list of new retail popping up in the booming Platte Street neighborhood. Located at 1620 Platte St. near the Highlands pedestrian bridge intersection, the grab-and-go convenience store will provide packaged meals, beverages, snacks and limited grocery to the popular Denver community.

The store opening is highly anticipated with visitors stopping by during renovations to express excitement for the new market. Residents and office tenants were greatly impacted by the relocation of Vitamin Cottage in 2018 - leaving no convenience or grocery outlets within close walking distance to meet the growing business and residential demand.

Co-owners Janine Williams and Tammy Williams are no strangers to grab-and-go retail. Janine is CEO and Founder of Impulsify (impulsifyinc.com), a 2019 Colorado Companies to Watch winner. The Denver-based software company developed ImpulsePoint: a Retail Management System and ShopPoP: a self-pay kiosk solution used by several global hospitality brands to manage their lobby retail outlets.

Tammy Williams, Impulsify's VP of Retail Design, uses the Consumer Product Goods (CPG) data captured by ImpulsePoint to design high performing markets. The software identifies national best sellers and emerging consumer trends based on data-science to drive product mix and retail price strategies.

Tammy designed Platte Street Mercantile using a combined retail art and science approach. "Platte Street Mercantile's design is a juxtaposition of Colorado rustic and modern glamour. I describe it as pairing cowboy boots with a wedding dress! Beautiful but comfortable. Upscale but convenient. We want to create a local general store feel that honors the history of Platte St., while providing an elegant self-service experience to our tech savvy clientele."

The store will offer affordable food and beverage options while simultaneously serving as a learning lab for Impulsify employees, retail strategies and technology. Self-pay kiosks will automate purchases and provide a quicker checkout process for what is anticipated to be a very busy Platte Street business.

"Based on consumer trends and transactional data from ImpulsePoint, we anticipate 85% of purchases will be completed at self-pay stations leaving team members better opportunity to properly care for the store and interact with our neighbors on a personal level during their visit. We are truly excited to become part of this neighborhood story," says Janine Williams.

The grand opening is tentatively scheduled for end of September pending final inspections.

