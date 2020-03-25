New Online Resource Aids Denver Restaurants In Midst Of Coronavirus Closures

- Nearly 650 restaurants/breweries joined to offer takeout/delivery service during mandated shut down. -

DENVER, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a new "stay at home" order issued yesterday by Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock to help curb the spread of coronavirus, Metro Denver and Boulder residents can still enjoy nearly 650 of their favorite local eateries and breweries that are offering convenient, safe takeout and home or curbside delivery services for food and alcohol. VISIT DENVER, Boulder Convention & Visitor's Bureau, Eat Denver and the Colorado Restaurant Association have collaborated to create ToGoDenver.com, a free resource for Denver and Boulder restaurants that remain open for takeout and/or delivery service during the current dine-in shut down.

As statewide mandated dine-in closures have left Colorado restaurants scrambling to stay afloat and keep their staff employed, ToGoDenver.com offers restaurants free registration to list their current home or curbside delivery and takeout services available. Restaurant seekers can search listings by restaurant name, by neighborhood or by cuisine.

"This crisis is creating immense hardship for our local hospitality community, but this new resource gives us all an opportunity to do our part in supporting our local restaurants that have made Denver and Boulder among the finest culinary scenes in the country," said Richard W. Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER. "Our hope is that ToGoDenver.com will help fill an urgent need to aid local restaurants as they struggle to remain in businesses through these difficult times."

VISIT DENVER, which also hosts the annual Denver Restaurant Week, has created an easy portal for restaurants to upload their information. In addition, local media partners including The Denver Post, Westword, 5280 Magazine and 303 Magazine are also lending their support to the effort. Restaurants can submit their information to Westword here, and the Denver Post here. The hashtag #coloradocurbside on Instagram is also a helpful resource. More resources for restaurant seekers can be found at Westword, Denver Post, 5280 Magazine and 303 Magazine.

