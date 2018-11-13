National Business Capital & Services Donates Over 33,000 Meals to People Struggling with Hunger Through Feeding America®

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Business Capital & Services (NBC&S), a leading business financing and growth services company, announced today that they have donated more than 33,000 meals to people struggling with hunger in the U.S. through their partnership with Feeding America (FA)—the nation's largest hunger-relief organization. This announcement comes less than six months after NBC&S's partnership with Feeding America began on May 30, 2018.

According to the most recent USDA report, over 40 million people struggle with hunger across the country. That equates to one out of every eight people and one out of every six children in the U.S.

To help, NBC&S co-founders James Webster and Joseph Camberato volunteered to donate 10 meals through Feeding America to help people facing hunger for every customer their company helps obtain financing.

Webster and Camberato have always been passionate about the cause and play an active role in helping the local communities they serve. Last November, both decided it was time to utilize NBC&S's rapidly-growing influence in the business financing and services industry to contribute to the cause.

While most think to participate in donating to hunger-relief organizations like FA during the holiday season, President of NBC&S Joseph Camberato urges people to recognize hunger as a year-round issue. "It's about helping people in food-insecure houses gain easier access to food resources year-round," says Camberato, "and helping make a real difference for all the families and individuals in need in the US."

If you'd like to donate to Feeding America, click here: Donate Now

$1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Please visit https://www.FeedingAmerica.org for more information.

About National Business Capital & Services

National Business Capital & Services is a nationwide leader in business financing and growth services. With world-class technology, they have provided over $1 billion in financing for small business owners through their expedited and transparent process and formed thousands of long-term relationships with their customers to help continue growing their businesses by optimizing every facet of business operations.

Visit www.NationalBusinessCapital.com for more information, and to explore their variety of small business loans and business lines of credit.

