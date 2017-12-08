My Culinary Voice: Chef Michael White

At ICE, we make it our mission to help students find their culinary voice — that creative drive within each of us that determines how we express ourselves through food. Whether it’s a career training program, a recreational course in pie crusts or a special event featuring handmade pasta, we’ll give you the tools to hone your culinary creativity. Join us as we ask some of today’s leading food industry pros to share their culinary voice.

Like choosing a favorite child, it's not easy to choose a favorite restaurant. Still, when taken to task, top chefs consistently pick Marea, Chef Michael White’s Michelin-starred mecca for Italian seafood that sits pretty on Central Park South. Bobby Flay describes it as “probably my favorite restaurant in the city — from perfect crudo to pasta with sea urchin, Michael White brings his A-game always.” Even the James Beard Foundation chose Marea as the Best New Restaurant in 2010. Other restaurants from Chef White’s Altamarea Group, like Ai Fiori, are time-tested New Yorker favorites, too.

So what does the king of elegant seafood and craveable carbs think about when he’s in the kitchen? What is his culinary voice? It begins with something he likes to call “taste memory.” Watch the video and discover what that means for Chef Michael White.