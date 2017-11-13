This Military Sergeant Turned ICE Chef-Instructor Knows the Secret Ingredient for Success in the Kitchen

By Caitlin Raux
There are many lessons you might expect a pastry chef to teach students: have patience; read a recipe in its entirety; opt for the highest quality ingredients. For Chef Carmine, ICE’s newest Pastry & Baking Arts instructor, his most important lesson is simple: stop saying no to yourself. Because, according to Chef Carmine, a former military sergeant who trained as both a ranger and paratrooper, confidence is the most crucial ingredient for success. Once students pass that barrier, Chef Carmine believes that the rest — from French pastries to truffles to fondant cakes — comes naturally. Chef Carmine’s own careers, both military and culinary, are marked by instances of overcoming self-doubt to achieve success — with plenty of hard work and perseverance in between.
Born in the Bronx to a Sicilian mother and Puerto Rican father, Carmine was exposed to two distinct cultures and cuisines throughout his childhood.
Keep reading to learn how Carmine went from the military to a successful pastry career in NYC kitchens, to guiding future chefs at ICE.
It wasn’t until two years later that the chain adopted its iconic red cup
Now is the time to think about where to escape the gloomy, cold season