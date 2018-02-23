McAlister's Deli Partners With Tillster to Improve Customer Insights and Guest Experience

McAlister's Unifies Digital Ordering and Engagement Programs

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillster, the global leader in digital ordering and engagement solutions for restaurants, announces the launch of a consolidated digital ordering and CRM program for McAlister's Deli®, a leading fast casual chain home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. With this unified solution, McAlister's Deli can leverage the Tillster technology infrastructure to better understand its customer base, improve the quality of guest touch points, and ultimately provide a superior guest experience.

"The restaurant industry, and even more so fast-casual establishments, are in a race to offer technology options that entice and retain customers," says Perse Faily, CEO of Tillster. "McAlister's Deli is second to none when it comes to customer hospitality, and the synergy that these new technologies afford is instrumental to the growth of the brand."

Beginning in 2017, McAlister's partnered with Tillster to modernize its CRM efforts. This database enhancement combined with targeted email content, push notifications and ongoing tests have more-than-doubled email open rates and significantly improved app engagement. These programs over time will enable McAlister's to contextualize communications and serve content at the right moment to delight guests even more.

At the end of January 2018, McAlister's made its most significant move leveraging Tillster's technology, by launching a redesigned mobile app. This latest update not only improved the guest ordering experience but introduced a new surprise-and-delight rewards program where guests receive rewards via the McAlister's Deli app and can redeem them through a mobile order or in-restaurant. This new program surprises guests with offers for the McAlister's favorites they know and love and allows McAlister's the ability to unify digital and in-store transactional data. These added capabilities provide McAlister's with an even better understanding of its guests, allowing more targeted communications and offers, while guests receive a simplified app ordering experience.

"At McAlister's, we've always been focused on genuine hospitality and providing our guests a little something extra," says Paul Macaluso, president of McAlister's Deli. "Our enhanced mobile app and rewards program are the next steps that allow us to extend that hospitality outside our doors and consistently thank our loyal guests in a way most accessible to their daily lives. We look forward to understanding how our guests engage with McAlister's technology and uncovering new insights provided by Tillster."

About Tillster

Tillster is the global leader in powering online ordering and delivery solutions for restaurant brands looking to increase revenue and achieve operational efficiencies. Enabling nearly 50 million digital orders per year, it offers the added dimension of integrated marketing and data mining so that restaurants can realize more orders, more often, more ways. With teams in the US, Europe, and Asia, Tillster serves more than 100 global and regional brands, including Burger King, Baskin-Robbins, KFC, McAlister's Deli, and Pizza Hut. For more information, please visit http://www.tillster.com.

About McAlister's

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's brand has more than 400 restaurants in 28 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit McAlistersDeli.com, and find McAlister's on social media at Facebook.com/TeaFreaks, Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli, and Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli.

