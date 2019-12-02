Make Meatless Monday a Weekly Event with Pasta

It’s no secret that pasta has plenty of perks – from a delicious taste, to health benefits, to low cost, pasta is the ultimate dinner time problem solver. In addition to these positives about pasta, it is also a sustainable food that can be even more environmentally friendly when practicing Meatless Monday. Just by skipping meat in your pasta one day a week, you can help both your health and the environment. Health-wise, reducing meat can lead to eating healthy plant-based foods or proteins that can increase heart health and reduce risks of type 2 diabetes. Cutting back on meat can also help the environment by reducing the amount of greenhouse gasses that are produced, as well as lessening the demand for environmental resources.

Best of all, there are plenty of easy non-meat protein sources that pair perfectly with a pasta meal to complete your plant based diet! Below are several healthy and protein filled meals to keep on hand for every Meatless Monday. Try a new one out each week!

Vegan Kale and Whole Wheat Rotini Pasta

Pump up your pasta with beans and pumpkin seeds for a healthy dose of protein that will fill you up without weighing you down.

Easy Peanutty Pasta

This recipe by Meme Inge from Living Well Kitchen says it all in the title – it’s an easy recipe to whip up and features peanuts and edamame for those extra proteins without needing to add meat.

Spaghetti with Vegetables and Poached Egg in Chile-Lemon Sauce

Eggs are an excellent source of protein – try them in this pasta dish – full of flavor and healthy add ins!

Lentil and Pomegranate Pasta Salad

Lentils and pomegranates make perfect mix ins to your pasta salad to help keep you full.

Power Crunch Pasta Salad

Fuel your meatless day with superfoods like chia and pumpkin seeds! With so many great add ins, you may consider following a plant based diet more often!

Looking for more Meatless Monday recipe options? Visit our Recipe Page here. For more information on a vegetarian diet, visit MyPlate.

