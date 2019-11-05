La Granja Boca Raton Now Providing New Seafood (Ceviche) Platters. Experience Fresh Delicious Home-Style Food That's Latin Fare

La Granja of Boca Raton has award winning Seafood. People feeling the need for some good Ceviche with a Peruvian influence are choosing to go to La Granja Boca Raton for lunch or dinner.



BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La Granja Restaurant in Boca Raton offers award-winning Peruvian Cuisine that's fast and affordable.

When it comes to Seafood (Ceviche), La Granja now has many scrumptious selections for customers. People can Choose the Type of Fish or Select a Mixed Platter.

New Seafood Platters:

Garlic Fish w/Shrimp & Scallops and served with 2 side orders

Criollo Fish served with 2 side orders

Criollo Fish w/Shrimp & Scallops served with 2 side orders

Fish in Spicy Sauce served with 2 side orders

Fish in Spicy Sauce with Shrimp & Scallops served with 2 side orders

Garlic Fish served with 2 side orders

Red Snapper served with 2 side orders

Bahama Fish Platter

Check out La Granja's menu for other meals: https://www.lagranjarestaurants.com/en/menu or call (561) 392-1020 to inquire about seafood options.

Some Patrons Always Order La Granja Restaurant's signature "Pollo a la Brasa," or Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, as either a meal or platter. Other delicious menu items include steak, pork and seafood platters, sandwiches, sides like beans and rice, as well as tasty desserts. All dishes are cooked in the unique Peruvian style for which La Granja is famous.

At La Granja, delectable platters are served with sides that are a step above the rest. Family platters are available to make dinner quick and hearty. Customers can choose to dine in or take out a meal to enjoy at home. La Granja also offers family meals that serve four or more, all at a very affordable price.

La Granja Restaurants has won numerous awards since they began opening restaurants in Florida in 1995. The owners' philosophy regarding their success is to combine great teamwork, outstanding customer service, a positive attitude, and hard work. They value their employees, customers, and achievements.

La Granja is very involved in Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties with many community issues, partnering with grassroots youth organizations like ASPIRA, honoring veterans, and offering scholarships to Florida residents of Hispanic and Latino descent to Palm Beach Community College.

Authentic Peruvian Food in Florida

The last ten or fifteen years have seen an explosion of culinary exploration in Florida and the United States with a particular focus on international cuisines from around the world. Peruvian food has become especially popular not only as part of the gastronomic trend sweeping the nation but also as part of America's growing interest in health and wellness. Because Peruvian food is simultaneously nutritious yet extremely flavorful, it's obvious why people have fallen in love with it. Big on bright, bold flavors and exciting ingredients, Peruvian food is finally getting its rightful place in the spotlight.

La Granja has also combined other South American and Central American staples of family meals into its meal selection because of the different multicultural influences in Florida. Examples would include Saltado with yellow rice, arepas, tostones and rice and beans. This is La Granja's way of adjusting to the environment while also keeping the roots of the Peruvian tradition.

Visit La Granja in Boca Raton at 21126 St. Andrews Blvd. Boca Raton, FL 33433 which is behind Town Center at Boca Raton. Call (561) 392-1020 for information about meals or directions. Or find the nearest location at https://www.lagranjarestaurants.com/en/locations

La Granja opened its first South Florida location in Margate in 1995. Serving Peruvian cuisine praised by locals, La Granja has become a favorite place for many to grab a quick lunch or a family dinner. Regular customers note their love affair with the Fish as a reason for their constant return. Those choosing to dine at La Granja have their choice of fish seafood or pork with 2 sides of their preference.

La Granja Restaurant in Boca Raton serves Peruvian dishes with big portions and authentic flavors. Call (561) 392-1020 for more information.

La Granja also offers local favorite Boneless Breast Special starting at $10.25 to residents in Boca Raton.

Providing patrons with mouth-watering Peruvian dishes holds true to the roots of the original La Granja. First serving customers in Aruba, the local restaurant expanded to South Florida just two years later. Known for their perfect mix of flavor and convenience, La Granja has served up must-have cuisine to locals for over 20 years. According to one customer, "the Arroz con Mariscos is simply delicious."

Winner of "The Best Peruvian Restaurant of the Year" award, La Granja is proud to serve South Florida with affordable food that's both appetizing and worth the money. Customers enjoy large portions that are just as big on flavor. Savory platters adorn the menu next to an assortment of fajitas and sandwiches, making La Granja Boca Raton a perfect choice for a fast lunch.

For a Peruvian meal to remember, enjoy the new restaurant La Granja in Boca Raton.

Visit La Granja in Boca Raton at 21126 St. Andrews Blvd. Boca Raton, FL 33433 or call (561) 392-1020 for directions. La Granja Boca Raton is responsible for this press release..

