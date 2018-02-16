Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.54 per Share

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.54 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on March 15, 2018, to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 5, 2018. The ex-dividend date is March 2, 2018. This is the 373rd dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.
