Jeff Fielkow Named President and CEO of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

DENTON, Texas, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetra Pak today announced that Jeff Fielkow has been named president and CEO of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. Fielkow previously held the dual positions of managing director of Tetra Pak Vietnam and vice president of sustainability for Tetra Pak's Asia Pacific region.

"It's an honor to have been selected to lead Tetra Pak's growing, dynamic U.S. and Canada market," said Fielkow. "I am excited to return to the United States and begin working with our talented team to capture new growth opportunities and make a meaningful difference with our clear focus on food safety and sustainability."

Fielkow first joined Tetra Pak in 2009 as vice president of sustainability and recycling for the U.S. He left the company in 2011 to serve as chief sales and marketing officer at ReCommunity Recycling, returning to Tetra Pak to lead sustainability in South Asia, East Asia and Oceania in 2015.

Prior to joining Tetra Pak, Fielkow held a variety of leadership roles including chief operating officer of Chicago-based Container Recycling, LLC and market area vice president for Waste Management, Inc. Fielkow holds an MBA from Marquette University and a bachelor's degree in political science and international relations from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

