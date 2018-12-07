Jacqueline O'Reilly Named la Madeleine VP Of Marketing

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- La Madeleine French Bakery & Café has announced the promotion of Jacqueline O'Reilly to Vice President of Marketing. Jacqueline reports to John Cahill, the company's Chief Operating Officer and President.

Jacqueline has been with la Madeleine since 2012 and assumed leadership of the marketing team in January 2017. Prior to joining la Madeleine, O'Reilly served as an account supervisor at TracyLocke, for Pizza Hut, Hewlett-Packard and Sonic Drive-In. She oversaw numerous product launches, shopper marketing promotions, digital initiatives and innovative sponsorship programs. Before joining TracyLocke, she was a brand spokesperson for the iconic Oscar Meyer Wienermobile.

"We are lucky to have Jacqueline on our team," said John Cahill, COO and President of la Madeleine. "She has emerged as a true brand champion with a passion for la Madeleine that is unmatched. Her leadership has raised the marketing team to new heights to continuously deliver great results."

O'Reilly is a graduate of the Business Honors Program from the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business. She studied consumer behavior at the ESCP Europe in Paris.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

Dallas-based la Madeleine French Bakery & Café, founded in 1983 by Patrick Esquerré of Tours, France, offers guests a welcoming atmosphere to escape and enjoy fresh, quality recipes, including breakfast all-day, sandwiches, salads, soups, crêpes, entrées, croissants, handmade French pâtisseries and more. La Madeleine was recognized in the 2018 Nation's Restaurant News Consumer Picks as #2 for True Brand Loyalty, consumers who say they visit because of a real desire to experience the brand. La Madeleine operates over 80 corporate and franchise bakeries in 10 states, and is owned by Le Duff America, Inc., a subsidiary of Rennes, France-based Group Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.

