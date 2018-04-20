The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date

ORRVILLE, Ohio, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.78 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Friday, June 1, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, May 11, 2018.

The Company also announced that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. The meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time, at The Ritz-Carlton, 1515 W. 3rd Street, Cleveland, Ohio. Shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, June 18, 2018, will be entitled to notice of the annual meeting and to vote on matters considered at the meeting.

ABOUT THE J. M. SMUCKER COMPANY

For 120 years, The J. M. Smucker Company has been committed to offering consumers quality products that bring families together to share memorable meals and moments. Today, Smucker is a leading marketer and manufacturer of consumer food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. In consumer foods and beverages, its brands include Smucker's®, Folgers®, Jif®, Dunkin' Donuts®, Crisco®, Pillsbury®, R.W. Knudsen Family®, Hungry Jack®, Café Bustelo®, Martha White®, truRoots®, Sahale Snacks®, Robin Hood®, and Bick's®. In pet food and pet snacks, its brands include Meow Mix®, Milk-Bone®, Kibbles 'n Bits®, Natural Balance®, and 9Lives®. The Company remains rooted in the Basic Beliefs of Quality, People, Ethics, Growth, and Independence established by its founder and namesake more than a century ago. For more information about the Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for the following, which are used under license: Pillsbury® is a trademark of The Pillsbury Company, LLC, and Dunkin' Donuts® is a registered trademark of DD IP Holder LLC.

Dunkin' Donuts® brand is licensed to The J. M. Smucker Company for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. This information does not pertain to Dunkin' Donuts® coffee or other products for sale in Dunkin' Donuts® restaurants.

