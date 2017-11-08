It’s Official: The Institute of Culinary Education is Opening in Los Angeles

After 42 years in New York City, ICE is opening a second location in Los Angeles — an urban oasis for food and restaurant lovers and without a doubt one of the most exciting food cities in America. Having taken over the facility previously occupied by Le Cordon Bleu in Pasadena, we’re currently reimagining the space as a center for learning, innovation and creativity, staying true to the vision embodied by our New York flagship. With ribbon cutting scheduled for early 2018, both the ICE and food community couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Los Angeles is an ideal next step for ICE, as it has the confluence of food culture, diversity, job opportunities and a nationally recognized, vibrant culinary community that ICE can support and grow just as we have in New York City,” said Rick Smilow, ICE’s president and CEO. “ICE will provide a new option for ambitious and creative students who want to start or change careers, advance in the culinary and hospitality industries or are cost- and time-conscious in their approach to education.”

Read on to learn about our first-ever west coast location.