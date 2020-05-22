Global Markets for Organic Foods & Beverages - What are the Implications of COVID-19 on the Industry?

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Foods & Beverages - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Organic Foods & Beverages market worldwide is projected to grow by US$226 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14.8%.



Organic Foods, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$189.8 Billion by the year 2025, Organic Foods will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Organic Foods will reach a market size of US$14.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$40 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Organic Foods & Beverages Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 609

