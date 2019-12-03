Global In-flight Catering Services Market Report 2019: 2017 Historical Data, Base year of 2018 and Forecasts 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-flight Catering Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study brings to the fore the key growth prospects present in the in-flight catering services market over the course of the forecast period for 2019-2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year and 2017 is the historic period.



The global study traces the significant trends and notable developments observed in the in-flight catering services landscape. In addition to this, it offers actionable intelligence about the in-flight catering services market by assessing the significant drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

This exclusive guide lends an incisive outlook on the demand and supply chain, which offers crucial information pertaining to the balance of demand-supply in the in-flight catering services market. The global study includes macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that help in understanding the growth potential of the in-flight catering services market over the course of the forecast period.

Market size has been estimated in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Units). Information included in the study will aid stakeholders of the in-flight catering services market in determining key opportunities for the advancement of their businesses. This detailed guide highlights the significant players operating in the in-flight catering services market. The detailed report provides a comprehensive overview of the market players, along with their strategies, financials, and notable developments.

Key Questions Answered

What is the in-flight catering demand scenario in terms of value and volume?

What are the relevant drivers impacting the growth of the in-flight catering services market?

How will the in-flight catering services market evolve during the forecast period?

What are the key challenges and threats restraining the growth of the in-flight catering services market?

What are the macroeconomic factors that are impacting the growth of the in-flight catering services market?

Which offering segment will remain the key contributor in terms of value and volume?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definitions and Overview

1.2. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. Food Preference Analysis of Passengers

5.9. Number of Meal Per Airplane vs. Number of Passenger, By Airline

5.9.1. Low Cost Carriers

5.9.1.1. Long Haul Flight

5.9.1.2. Short Haul Flight

5.9.2. Traditional Airlines

5.9.2.1. Long Haul Flight

5.9.2.2. Short Haul Flight

5.10. Production Capacity/ Outsourcing Analysis

5.11. Suppliers Analysis

5.11.1. Suppliers List

5.11.2. Purchasing Price

5.12. Price Comparison, By Airline

5.12.1. Low Cost Carriers

5.12.2. Traditional Airline

5.13. In-Flight Catering Services Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2027

5.13.1. Market Value Projection (US$ Mn)

5.13.2. Market Volume Projection (Million Units)



6. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Offering

6.1. In-Flight Catering Services Market Size (US$ Mn) (Million Units), by Offering, 2017 - 2027

6.1.1. Main Course

6.1.2. Breakfast

6.1.3. Starters & Platters

6.1.4. Desserts

6.1.5. Beverages

6.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Offering



7. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Provider

7.1. In-Flight Catering Services Market Size (US$ Mn) (Million Units), by Provider, 2017 - 2027

7.1.1. Culinary Only Providers

7.1.2. Culinary & On-Board Supplies Providers

7.1.3. Complete Solution Providers

7.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Provider



8. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Catering Service Type

8.1. In-Flight Catering Services Market Size (US$ Mn) (Million Units), by Catering Service Type, 2017 - 2027

8.1.1. In-House

8.1.2. Outsource

8.1.2.1. LCC

8.1.2.2. Traditional Airlines

8.1.3. Hotel

8.1.4. Small Caterers

8.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Catering Service Type



9. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Service Type

9.1. In-Flight Catering Services Market Size (US$ Mn) (Million Units), by Service Type, 2017 - 2027

9.1.1. Premium Service

9.1.2. Economic Service

9.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Service Type



10. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Airline

10.1. In-Flight Catering Services Market Size (US$ Mn) (Million Units), by Airline, 2017 - 2027

10.1.1. Low Cost Carriers

10.1.2. Traditional Airlines

10.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Airline



11. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Flight

11.1. In-Flight Catering Services Market Size (US$ Mn) (Million Units), by Flight, 2017 - 2027

11.1.1. Short Haul

11.1.2. Long Haul

11.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Flight



12. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

12.1. In-Flight Catering Services Market Size (US$ Mn) (Million Units), by Region, 2017 - 2027

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Europe

12.1.3. Asia Pacific

12.1.4. Middle East & Africa

12.1.5. South America

12.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region



Competition Landscape



LSG Sky Chefs Inc.

Frankenberg GmbH

AAS Catering CO. Ltd.

Dnata

Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft

Flying Food Group, LLC

Gate Gourmet

Newrest Group International S.A.S

SATS Ltd.

Air Culinaire Worldwide, LLC

