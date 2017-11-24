Global Canned Seafood Market Analysis 2014-2017 & Projections to 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 27.8 Billion

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Canned Seafood Market Analysis By Product (Tuna, Salmon, Sardines, Other fish, Prawns, Shrimps), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global canned seafood market is expected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2%
The industry is anticipated to grow on account of rising demand for processed food due to ease of consumption.
The health benefits offered by canned sea food such as essential nutrients added during canning process including vitamin B12, D and A leading to the metabolism improvement, is expected to drive growth over next eight years. In addition, high demand for the ready to eat seafood is expected to translate into an increased product consumption.
The product offers health benefits including improvement eye sight, reduced risk of depression, increased immunity. In addition, the calcium content provided by this product helps in increasing bone strength thereby driving the demand for such products. Use of sustainable fish farming techniques is expected to result in an increased yield, leading to abundance of raw material for the market.
Technological advancements in tuna fishing with use of Fish Aggregating devices and advanced packaging technology for fish products is anticipated drive the industry growth over the eight years. In addition, improved packaging procedures with the use of RFID tags to improve the product traceability and agglomeration is expected to increase the product adoption by the consumers, thereby contributing to the market growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Canned Seafood Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4. Canned Seafood Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2016 & 2025
Chapter 5. Canned Seafood Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2016 & 2025
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gd4ggz/canned_seafood
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-canned-seafood-market-analysis-2014-2017--projections-to-2025---market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-278-billion-300561531.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
French activist Baptiste Dubanchet pedaled from Paris to New York fueled by expired food
These places are going to make you love winter and wish it lasts longer
Allen helped 25 kids shop for Thanksgiving to teach them math and budgeting
Previously, hungry people often waited hours in the elements for food