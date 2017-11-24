Global Canned Seafood Market Analysis 2014-2017 & Projections to 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 27.8 Billion

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Canned Seafood Market Analysis By Product (Tuna, Salmon, Sardines, Other fish, Prawns, Shrimps), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global canned seafood market is expected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2%

The industry is anticipated to grow on account of rising demand for processed food due to ease of consumption.

The health benefits offered by canned sea food such as essential nutrients added during canning process including vitamin B12, D and A leading to the metabolism improvement, is expected to drive growth over next eight years. In addition, high demand for the ready to eat seafood is expected to translate into an increased product consumption.

The product offers health benefits including improvement eye sight, reduced risk of depression, increased immunity. In addition, the calcium content provided by this product helps in increasing bone strength thereby driving the demand for such products. Use of sustainable fish farming techniques is expected to result in an increased yield, leading to abundance of raw material for the market.

Technological advancements in tuna fishing with use of Fish Aggregating devices and advanced packaging technology for fish products is anticipated drive the industry growth over the eight years. In addition, improved packaging procedures with the use of RFID tags to improve the product traceability and agglomeration is expected to increase the product adoption by the consumers, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Sardines is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment growing at a CAGR 5.0%, by revenue from 2017 to 2025 owing to the rising availability in ecommerce coupled with increased health benefits offered by the product.

The market for canned tuna is expected to account for 47.5% of the global volume due to high consumer adoption coupled with superior taste of the product. In addition, the industry is expected to benefit from the high production volume of tuna primarily in Asia Pacific.

The industry in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% by revenue, from 2017 to 2025 due to high product consumption by the consumers as a part of staple diet primarily in China, Japan, and Thailand.

A majority of the products consumed across the globe are manufactured and canned in Asia Pacific due to abundance of raw material coupled with presence of a large number of canneries in the region.

Key players operate the business through mergers & acquisitions in order to increase the market share. In addition, the companies produced varying customized products in accordance to the export destinations of the product.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Canned Seafood Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Canned Seafood Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2016 & 2025

Chapter 5. Canned Seafood Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2016 & 2025

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Bumble Bee Seafoods

StarKist Co.

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Icicle Seafoods Inc.

LDH (La Doria) Ltd

Wild Planet Foods

Thai Union Frozen Products

American Tuna, Inc.

Universal Canning, Inc.

Tri Marine Group

Trident Seafoods Corporation.

Connors Bros. Ltd. (Brunswick Seafoods)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gd4ggz/canned_seafood

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-canned-seafood-market-analysis-2014-2017--projections-to-2025---market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-278-billion-300561531.html

SOURCE Research and Markets