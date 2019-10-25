Global Breakfast Cereals Market Report 2019: Historical Data are Provided for 2010, 2013, and 2018, with Forecasts to 2023
The global breakfast cereal market is forecast to expand 3.0% per year to $40 billion in 2023, supported by an ongoing shift toward value-added products that target health-conscious consumers in mature markets and increasing breakfast cereal penetration in developing markets.
In particular, rising incomes in large-population countries such as China and India - where western cultural influences are growing - will bolster demand. However, market gains will be checked by trends in the dominant US market, where consumers increasingly opt for healthier breakfast options if they do not skip the meal altogether.
Key trends in the usage of breakfast cereal ingredients (e.g., grains, sweeteners, fruit/nut, protein, additives, etc.) and packaging are also discussed, as are the main types of distribution channels. In addition, the study analyzes consumer, marketing, and product development and innovation trends affecting the global cereal market.
This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the global market for breakfast cereals, including trends in key market segments. Historical data are provided for 2010, 2013, and 2018, with forecasts to 2023. Breakfast cereal data are provided in US dollar terms. Also included are analyses of consumer, marketing, and product development trends affecting the global breakfast cereal market, as well as cultural trends governing breakfast-eating habits across the world.
This study covers the global market for breakfast cereals by type, region, and major national market. Proprietary historical data and forecasts to 2023 are presented in US dollars for breakfast cereal sales.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Dominant U.S. Market Offers Little Upside
- Asia Will See the Fastest Growth But With Market Challenges
- Health Concerns, Convenience, & Snacking Drive Product Innovation Worldwide
- E-Commerce & Changing Cereal Buying Patterns
- Scope
2. Global Breakfast Trends
- Popular Breakfast Options by Region
- Breakfast Cereal Market Penetration & Demand by Region
- Breakfast Cereal Demand by Product
- Breakfast Cereal Demand by Distribution Channel
- Trends Impacting Breakfast Cereal Consumption
- Americanization of the Global Diet
- Shifting Western Dietary Preferences
- Generational Marketing Trends
- Sustainability
- E-Commerce
- Consumer Demand for Convenience
- Popularity of Snacking
- Products That Replicate the Home Experience
- Breakfast Cereal Storefronts & Cafs
- Competition from Breakfast Alternatives
3. Breakfast Cereal Innovations
- Overnight Oatmeal
- Functional Cereals
- Hemp & Cannabidiol (CBD)
- High Protein Cereals - Influence of Paleo, Grain-Free, &Keto Diets
- Healthy Kid-Friendly Cereals
- New Flavor Varieties in Classic Cereals
- Breakfast Cereal Spin-Offs: Integrating Cereal with Other Food Products
4. Breakfast Cereal Ingredients
- Ingredients Demand by Category
- Grains
- Sweeteners
- Fruit & Nuts
- Protein
- Additives
- Other Ingredients
5. Breakfast Cereal Packaging
- Demand Forecast by Type
- Packaging Innovations
- Regional Differences in Packaging Uses
6. Regions
