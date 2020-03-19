The Future of the Bacon Market to 2025 - Rapid Growth of the Foodservice Industry Boosts Global Demand

DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bacon Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bacon market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Consumers are increasingly demanding ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meat products with better taste and quality. The increase in consumer awareness and acceptance, regarding the convenience of meat products, is an important factor driving the growth of the market studied.



Foodservice outlets have increased their menu options, by offering a wide range of products containing bacon, thereby boosting the market growth.



Rapid Growth of the Foodservice Industry



The foodservice market is primarily driven by the increasing frequency of dining out, amidst time-pressed schedules and the growing influence of cross-culture dietary patterns, due to the strong presence of international companies.



Quick-service restaurants are considered as fast-food outlets, and they are popular in the United States and Canada, owing to the busy schedule and hectic lifestyle of consumers in the country. Companies, such as McDonald's and Starbucks Corporation, are also undertaking expansion plans, rolling out innovative menus, and enhancing their portfolios by including more products, such as bacon burgers. This, in turn, increases the demand for bacon.



North America Holds the Major Share of the Global Bacon Market



Consumers in North America, especially in the United States and Canada, have started opting for meat-based breakfast options, including bacon, over other breakfast options, such as pancakes, due to the changing palates and willingness to try new products. Fast-food chains, such as Burger King, Carl's Jr., and McDonald's, have introduced more bacon options in different flavor profiles to their food menus, in order to improve consumer satisfaction, thereby boosting market sales in the region.



Moreover, as the meat sector is a great source of pride and prosperity to many Canadians, the government is taking initiatives to help the producers and processors of bacon to become more innovative and competitive in domestic and world markets, thereby enabling rapid growth of the market in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The global bacon market is highly fragmented and comprises of regional and international competitors. The market is dominated by players, like Hormel Foods Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, WH Group Limited, etc. The leading players in the bacon market enjoy a dominant presence worldwide.



These players focus to leverage opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their product portfolio, so that they can cater to the requirements for various segments, such as soup, burger, sandwich, etc. In order to gain competitive advantage, key players try to differentiate their offerings and compete on different factors, including product offerings, ingredient, price, quality, and marketing activities.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Standard Bacon

5.1.2 Ready-to-Eat Bacon

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Foodservice Channel

5.2.1.1 Full-service Restaurants

5.2.1.2 Quick-service Restaurants

5.2.1.3 Cafes and Bars

5.2.1.4 Other Foodservice Channels

5.2.2 Retail Channel

5.2.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2.2 Specialty Stores

5.2.2.3 Online Stores

5.2.2.4 Other Retail Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Hormel Foods Corporation

6.3.2 Tyson Foods Inc.

6.3.3 The Kraft Heinz Company

6.3.4 WH Group Limited

6.3.5 JBS SA

6.3.6 Fresh Mark Inc.

6.3.7 Maple Leaf Foods

6.3.8 Seaboard Corporation

6.3.9 Great British Meat Co.

6.3.10 Maple Leaf Foods



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bmxfm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-of-the-bacon-market-to-2025---rapid-growth-of-the-foodservice-industry-boosts-global-demand-301026766.html

SOURCE Research and Markets