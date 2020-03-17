FDA Approves Use of Chromium Propionate in Horse Diets

KemTRACE® Chromium is the only FDA-reviewed source of chromium propionate on the market today

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on extensive research conducted by Kemin Industries, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Veterinary Medicine has approved the use of chromium propionate as a source of chromium in horse diets. With this new approval, chromium propionate is now approved for use in swine, broiler chickens, cattle and horses. KemTRACE® Chromium from Kemin is the only FDA-reviewed source of chromium propionate on the market today and has been fed to millions of animals around the globe.

KemTRACE Chromium is a highly bioavailable, organic source of chromium propionate that helps stabilize insulin receptors in animals, improving glucose use and reducing the negative impacts of stress. Every cell in the horse relies on glucose to fuel its function and growth. Therefore, maximizing cells' utilization of glucose may result in improved immune response, and overall health and performance.

"We are thrilled to introduce KemTRACE Chromium into the horse market," said Kristi Krafka, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance for Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America. "Chromium supplementation is one way that Kemin has advanced nutrition and performance in livestock and poultry in recent decades, and we are proud to now offer the same quality, safe, efficacious product to horse owners, nutritionists and veterinarians."

With more than 20 years of research and 50 peer-reviewed chromium research studies, Kemin established chromium propionate as safe and efficacious. Published research across many species has shown chromium may have the ability to reduce cortisol, which is a hormone secreted in response to stress. The reduction in cortisol during times of stress may decrease negative impacts from stress events – such as extreme heat or cold, diet changes, changes in routine and more.

KemTRACE Chromium is manufactured at Kemin in Des Moines, Iowa, USA. This facility has the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000, which is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) as a rigorous food safety management system, certified by approved third-party organizations. The certification covers the manufacturing of food ingredients used for further processing and is designed to deliver greater confidence in food, reduce health risks, lower audit costs, improve brand protection and improve supply chain management.

KemTRACE Chromium is also available for use in horse diets in Mexico. Additionally, KemTRACE Chromium is available for use in more than 35 countries around the world for a variety of species. For more information about utilizing chromium in horse diets, visit kemin.com/chromiumeq.

Certain statements may not be applicable in all geographical regions. Product labeling and associated claims may differ based upon government requirements.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

