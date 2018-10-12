Culinary Superstars Named Judges Of BYUtv's Family Competition Cooking Show, "Dinner Takes All"

"Queen of Country Southern Cuisine," Kardea Brown and "Yum Yum Foodie," Eddie Zamora join series set to premiere March 2019

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, a network that connects families through positive, uplifting entertainment, today announced the judges for its all-new family cooking competition show, "Dinner Takes All." Host and celebrity chef Kelsey Nixon (Food Network, Cooking Channel), will be joined by "The Queen of Country Southern Cuisine," Kardea Brown and "The Yum Yum Foodie," Eddie Zamora, as they judge the teams' recipes. The 12 episode series from Keller/Noll ("Chopped," "Chopped Junior") and BYUtv is set to premiere on March 7, 2019 at 7 p.m. MT/9 p.m. ET.

"Dinner Takes All" is a fun and friendly competition show in which two teams of five family members go head-to-head to cook their "best Sunday dinner." Each team uses family recipes to create an entrée, three side dishes and a dessert, while simultaneously playing interactive food-centric games for bonus points. Winning families receive a year's worth of groceries or a cash prize.

"Kardea Brown and Eddie Zamora are beloved on television and social media for their engaging personalities and unique takes on cuisine, which is exactly what we are looking for to add zest to this family cooking competition," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "Kardea and Eddie perfectly complement the star power of our host Kelsey Nixon. Together, we're confident they will bring out the right mix of culinary magic, competitive spirit and fun from the family teams."

Host Kelsey Nixon, who was voted "fan favorite" on "Food Network Star," is also known for her role as a judge on the Food Network's "Chopped Junior" and as the host of "Kelsey's Essentials" and "Kelsey's Homemade" on the Cooking Channel. She is a frequent guest on "The Rachael Ray Show" and "The Wendy Williams Show."

Judge Kardea Brown is a contemporary Gullah cook known as "The Queen of Country Southern Cuisine." Born in Charleston, South Carolina, she is the creator of The New Gullah Supper Club, in which she travels from state to state, cooking traditional Gullah dishes with a contemporary twist. Kardea has appeared as a judge on "Chopped Junior" and "Kids BBQ Championship."

Judge Eddie Zamora is a Latin chef and popular social media influencer known as "The Yum Yum Foodie." Born and raised in Miami, his fans follow him as he shares his honest and entertaining reviews and recommendations while traveling the globe in search of the best and worst places to eat, drink and stay.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the potential for 'Dinner Takes All,'" said executive producer and show creator, Cleve Keller. "Thanks to 'Chopped,' we know firsthand that families love cooking competition series. Now when a family sits down to watch TV together, we hope 'Dinner Takes All' becomes their new favorite show."

"I'm beyond excited to be part of a project that celebrates the best of food, family and fun," said Nixon. "'Dinner Takes All' is programming everyone in your family will enjoy watching together, and it will hopefully lead to more experiences cooking together and getting to know each other better, as well."

"Dinner Takes All" is part of BYUtv's growing original programming slate, including the long-running sketch comedy series "Studio C," which touts over 1 billion views on YouTube, "Relative Race," the first family-history based competitive reality show that follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the U.S., "Random Acts," an unscripted hidden-camera reality show that highlights the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness and "Best Cake Wins," a fun and family-friendly baking competition series designed to make a child's most desired birthday cake a reality. BYUtv is available in every state of the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming, visit www.byutv.org.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 1,700 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the Internet. Today, BYUtv has over 1 million YouTube subscribers and 1 billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

About Keller/Noll

Cleve Keller and Dave Noll began creating and producing television together exclusively in 2007. Globally, the duo has created, sold and produced over 2,000 episodes of television, including 270+ episodes in 2018 and 280+ episodes in 2019. Their credits include the new daytime syndicated series "Face the Truth" with CBS Television and Dr. Phil McGraw, starring Vivica A. Fox (170 episodes premiere in September 2018); the new hit Game Show Network series "America Says," starring John Michael Higgins (160 episodes premiered in June); the iconic Food Network series "Chopped" (picked up through episode 500); "Chopped Junior" (nearly 100 episodes); the FOX syndicated series "Punchline" (20 episodes premiered in June 2017); GSN's "Winsanity" (80 episodes); HGTV's "Don't Sweat It" (118 episodes); Bravo's "Rocco's Dinner Party"; the BBC's "No Kitchen Required"; TLC's "Cover Shot"; and AMC's "Movies 101," among many others.

