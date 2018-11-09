Church's Chicken® to Reopen Restaurant in Uvalde, Texas

Redesigned Restaurant to Open this Month

UVALDE, Texas, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampler Chicken, a franchisee of Church's Chicken® one of the largest chicken restaurant chains in the world, has announced the latest grand reopening of its restaurant in Uvalde. Ampler is continuing to serve the tastiest southern fried chicken as a new franchisee of Church's Chicken. There will be five re-designed restaurants opening by the end of the year in San Antonio, Waco and Corpus Christi.

"It's always a privilege to work with Church's. It's evident that they are constantly figuring out new ways to please their customers," said Mike Collins, President of Ampler Chicken, LLC. "Finding an establishment with their southern charm and devotion is rare, that's why we cherish the relationship we have with Church's Chicken."

The celebration of the grand reopening will take place at 123 W. Main Street in Uvalde on November 10th from 12-3 pm. The festivities will include an official ribbon cutting, giveaways and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy!

This location will be remodeled with the brand's STAR Initiative Design that includes a modern design, contemporary architectural elements and bold LED lighting. All new and re-modeled Church's locations around the world feature the STAR Initiative Design.

"Church's is committed to always giving back to the community as well as serving quality food," shared Roger Menchaca, Director of Operations for Ampler Chicken. "Church's effort to always put the customer first is what makes them stand out as a quick-service restaurant. The appetizing food brings the customers in but the southern hospitality is what makes them stay. This is why Church's is rapidly growing and Ampler is honored to be a part of it."

Ampler became a Church's franchisee in December of 2017 and has since acquired 70 locations in Texas and New Mexico. They are the third largest Church's franchisee in the U.S. and the fourth largest in the world.

About Texas Chicken / Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, Honey-Butter Biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

