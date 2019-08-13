Church's Chicken® Grand Re-Opening in Corpus Christi

Celebration to Include Family Fun, Great Food, and Giveaways



CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® is celebrating the grand re-opening of its Corpus Christi location at 1104 E. Main Street in Alice, TX. The global quick-service restaurant chain will be satisfying the area's chicken enthusiasts with a fresh new look as franchisee Ampler Chicken, who already operates over 70 franchised Church's restaurants across Texas and New Mexico, continues to roll out the brand's reimaged design. The official grand re-opening is set to take place on Thursday, August 15th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mike Collins, President of Ampler Chicken LLC, has years of hands-on experience in the quick-service industry and oversees restaurants across Texas and New Mexico. "Ampler is dedicated to growing the Church's brand and re-imaging our existing locations," said Collins. "Our Church's family is excited to bring a fresh, new look to our Corpus Christi location while continuing the tradition of providing delicious, down-home flavor to the community we are proud to serve."

Guests will find that the restaurant bears attractive new design and décor elements, which include Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out. The grand re-opening will include food, giveaways, and music – fun for the whole family.

The grand re-opening of the Corpus Christi restaurant is set to take place on Thursday, August 15th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 1104 E. Main Street (TX-44) in Alice, TX. Local radio station KSAB 99.9 FM will be on site for the celebration with music, fun, and giveaways. The event is open to the public so be sure to stop by for some delicious down-home flavor that only Church's can deliver - food and fun for the whole family.

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "Value and freshness are the cornerstones of our brand," said Pete Servold, Executive Vice President of US Operations at Church's Chicken. "At Church's, we believe it's our franchisees who ensure that these two things remain constant. It's what makes our restaurants continue to deliver great chicken experiences for every guest they serve."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

