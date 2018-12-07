Cat Island Signs Endorsement Deal with Favre's Brother

Brett Favre's older brother, Scott Favre, agrees to endorse Cat Island products in a series of commercials

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cat Island Cookies, LLC announced today the completion of a one-year endorsement contract with Scott Favre, the older brother of legendary NFL quarterback, Brett Favre. Pursuant to the agreement, Mr. Favre will be featured in a series of commercials endorsing cookies and crackers produced by Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co. Cat Island's products are produced at the company's headquarters in Pass Christian, Mississippi, a short distance from Kiln, Mississippi, Favre's hometown.

The commercials are intended to be humorous, and tongue-in-cheek under the premise the company could not afford to hire Brett Favre as its spokesperson, so it hired his brother instead.

The first commercial featuring Mr. Favre can be seen on the company's Facebook page by clicking here.

About Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co.

Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co. is a baked goods company dedicated to providing wholesome, all-natural, preservative-free snacks. Leslie Bullock founded Cat Island in 2014 in the kitchen of her local church. Now her baked goods are sold in over 1,000 stores and online. Her products are made via socially responsible and sustainable production practices at our production facility in Pass Christian, Mississippi. Products are available at retailers throughout the United States. Connect with Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Suzy Smith

Cat Island Holdings Corp.

228-222-5931

ssmith@catislandcookies.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cat-island-signs-endorsement-deal-with-favres-brother-300762093.html

SOURCE Cat Island Holdings Corp